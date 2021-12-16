Foreign Ministry confirms that 11 Dominicans are missing after the Chiapas tragedy

The Ministry of Foreign Relations (Mirex) confirmed that at least 11 of 16 Dominicans who were aboard the tragically crashed van in the Mexican state of Chiapas are missing.

The information was provided by the Deputy Minister of Consular and Migration Affairs, Jatzel Román, through his Twitter account, without offering any information on the state of health.

“Very sadly, we have been able to determine the death of 3 of our nationals, whose relatives have already been informed. Similarly, 2 hospitalized wounded and 11 people who are officially missing. Our diplomatic and consular personnel in Mexico, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, have visited the different hospitals and morgues in search of determining the status of our disappeared compatriots, ”Román wrote on the social network.

The official indicated that the Mexican authorities requested to provide the fingerprints of these 11 people, which was sent through the Central Electoral Board (JCE), with which it is expected to determine the identities of this.

“Once the entire investigation and autopsy process is finished, the remains of our tragically deceased nationals will be being repatriated to the Dominican Republic,” added Jatzel, while warning about “false offers” by third parties in this regard.