Former Formula 1 driver blows up Checo Pérez: I don’t know how happy he is

Last weekend closed a spectacular season of Formula 1 with Max verstappen Y Red bull winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which had a stellar performance from the Mexican driver Sergio perez.

The Mexican midfielder captured the attention of top-flight fans with a defensive maneuver against Lewis Hamilton, who with his Mercedes saw him lose an advantage of almost ten seconds when trying to pass to the Guadalajara.

The action was worth for Max Verstappen to call Checo Pérez a ‘legend’, who was also praised by the international press, although not everything was rosy, as a former pilot of Formula 1 He had no qualms about criticizing his performance.

It’s about the French Sebastien bourdais, who was in the premier class of motorsport in 2008 and 2009 was the one who threw the dart when responding to a post in Twitter made by the journalist Will buxton.

I thought you loved racing, that was BS. I can’t begin to understand how Perez can be happy with himself and how people applaud him for what he did.

Purposely slowing down and using every dirty trick to impede Hamilton. Zero sportsmanship, from the whole team really. – Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) December 14, 2021

At the end, Verstappen He took the title by winning on the last lap of the race, without forgetting to thank Checo Pérez for what he did at the Yas Marina circuit.