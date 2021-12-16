Friend of “Chente” assures that family lied about his death

MEXICO CITY, December 15 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Vicente Fernández’s family lied about his date of death, which officially occurred last Sunday, according to a friend of the Charro de Huentitán.

The announcer Gustavo Alvite, who had a friendly relationship with the singer for more than 50 years, assured on his Facebook account that interests won out over affections.

“The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the extent of lying on the date to” make it more impactful “,” hits “me in the spirit. I think my friend would not have accepted it or deserved it. But he does some years that he no longer decided due to the serious health problems that forced him to retire with dignity, “he wrote.

Alvite pointed out that the singer of “Mujeres divinas” and “El arracadas” had already satisfied and overwhelmed his dreams and his fortune, but he had a great need for the recognition of those for whom he broke his soul singing.

“He no longer wanted wealth. He needed the warmth of the family that he left for a long time for his trade. His proximity. He wanted to be the” Tata “. But then fortune had already appropriated the wills … and the interests won the affections. His original intention could not achieve success: family, fortune and peace, “he wrote.

He recalled that at the time they ordered Fernández’s assistant no longer to call him. So the relationship was cut short.

“Tavo, I no longer want to go out on stage because it makes me sad- he told me the last time I saw him. How much admiration, even more! I felt for him. I lived through his confinement before the important performances.

“His image, his voice and respect for the people were the three points that supported his artistic integrity. They ordered Juan José, his assistant, not to pass it on to me on his cell phone. They isolated him. They have since decided for him. we communicate more, “he said.

And if he no longer went to look for him, he specified, it was to avoid altercations with the family, as had already happened with Gerardo, son of “Chente.”

He recalled that two months ago Olga Wornat sought him out to talk about the book “The Last King”, an unauthorized biography of his friend, to which he refused.

“So flat, without telling me how she had gotten my cell phone, as if it were an obligation. I knew about her and her books, all about the scandal of various political and artistic characters,” he explained.