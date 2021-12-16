From New York to San Telmo: Marta Minujn’s 6 milestones in 2021

Marta Minujn reaped in 2021 a series of local and global milestones, such as the installation in the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), the centrality of her work in the reordering of the Reina Sofa and the Honoris Causa that she was awarded. Di Tella University.

The Tlam agency, in a note signed by Mariana Seplveda, reviews the achievements, exhibitions and highlights the artist had in 2021 that, already past 70 years, is more current than ever.

Minujn: “The IMF is not necessary, the debts are paid with Latin American gold, corn”

International recognition: From New York to Madrid

The international recognition of this 2021 was marked by his arrival at MoMA with the video installation “Minucode” made in 1968, as well as the prominence that his work took “Love at first sight” which was the cover photo of the exhibition (a soft sculpture from the series of its colorful mattresses) in the rearrangement of the heritage of the Reina Sofa Museum in Madrid and the exhibition “Itinerario del 68”, that same Spanish museum, which introduces Latin American artists.

Big Ben lying in Manchester

Minujn also produces and projects large installations that challenge massive audiences with works that seek to demolish “universal myths” -as he calls them- to build new myths. In this sense, this year the iconic Big Ben tower was “laid” at the Manchester Festival (which was once an industrial city) in the United Kingdom: “Big Ben lying with political books” In September of this year, he commemorates the monumental Partenn of the 14 Documenta in Kassel (Germany, 2017) as a tribute to democracy, or the most emblematic of 1983 held in Buenos Aires, for example.

Doctor Honoris Causa

However, among the milestones of this year, the extensive trajectory had its revival with the Honoris Causa doctorate awarded by the Di Tella University , “for his outstanding contribution to contemporary art and Argentine culture.”

Regarding this distinction, Minujn herself expressed that the Di Tella Institute, the emblematic space that gave rise to research between the ’60s and’ 70s, had believed in those 20-year-olds, at the same time that she indicated that for her the art was always “above politics, on another level, because artists can see the future and mark a path of creativity with themselves”.

“Each person is a creator. The point is that you have to realize that you are a creator, and also have the strength to carry it out. Every artist who feels like a genius has to be a genius. I think it’s great that they give the award to a woman, after the whole women’s revolution came, “he said.

The work of the pandemic

On the national stage, Minujn presented “Pandemic” (2020) , a painting that was hung in the hall of the National Museum of Fine Arts, and that dialogues from a distance with the new work in progress, “Global Vaccination”, also with innumerable painted plasters, in blue tones, which is proposed to be the object of exhibition next year at the same museum.

Marta Minujn earns Santander

Another of his artistic proposals was “Implosin”, located in the Santander Foundation, conceived as an art of participation, which begins with the works “Intertwined concepts” (a soft sculpture) and “Meditative self-portrait” (a woman’s head, Marta’s own) located in an open-air space -on the terrace of the building located in the Arts District in San Tlemo-.

In the hall, “Immersive art”, a cube with projections and music inside, as a contained, bounded and indoor space, as a counterpart. Furthermore, the viewer is invited to be a part, to interact, something frequent and sought after by the visual artist.

Marta Minujn: “Art is above politics”

Marta Minujn also present at the CCK

In fact, this continuity of his proposals is reflected in the recreation of “Communicating with land” (1976) , a giant hornero’s nest made of clay and located in the middle of a large room of the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK), which is accompanied by documentation, photographs, objects and videos.

At the CCK, the nest, is part of the great exhibition “Symbology. Artistic practices in a planet in emergency” -available until June 2022- that occupies two floors of the cultural center. The exhibition, which brings together works by more than 140 artists and traces the environmental emergency and their awareness, was curated by Valeria Gonzlez, secretary of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture, together with Mercedes Claus, Florencia Curci and Pablo Mndez.

Inside Minujn’s nest, which can be entered, the video “Autogeografa” (1976) shot in Super 8 and later digitized is projected, where the artist’s body is covered with earth.