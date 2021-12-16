From Rosalía to Anne Hathaway, the best looks from the MoMa gala in New York

New York is the quintessential fashionista city and is often the scene of the finest red carpets. Recently, the iconic MoMa (Museum of Modern Art) was the meeting point of prominent celebrities, who met at the Annual Benefit Gala for the Museum’s Film Archive, where Penelope Cruz was consecrated as “artist of global importance”. Look at the best looks.

Anne Hathaway paired a maxi dress with boots

Flawless in every event you attend, this time Anne Hathaway she was very fashionista with a Chanel long black dress, adjusted to the body and with thin straps, patterned with abstract designs white and adorned with black and white ropes.

Anne Hathaway chose a patterned Chanel for the MoMa event. (Photo: AP)

Echoing the mix of styles and the trend of combining elegant garments with more informal pieces, he decided to wear White boots. He completed the bet with a minibag white, also from Chanel, square in shape and with a woven appliqué.

Rosalía wore the double shirt + tailored pants

Spanish singer Rosalia, one of the most fashionable young faces of the moment, was also among the guests. For this occasion, he decided to walk the red carpet with a black dress pants -a garment that is gaining more and more in female gala looks- which combined with a satin shirt off white and black stilettos with pointed ends.

Rosalía opted for the shirt + pants formula and added stilettos. (Photo: AP)

Penelope Cruz made an impact with her mega red Chanel dress

Penelope Cruz was the great honoree of the night, and her look was undoubtedly up to the task. The actress took all eyes with a dazzling red dress signed by Chanel, a model of voluminous irregular cut skirt, V-neckline with sparkly beaded appliqués and a bow in the front.

Penelope Cruz, in a red Chanel dress, was honored at the MoMa Gala. (Photo: AP)

Accompanied the piece with elegant black high-heeled shoes with front slit and wore a majestic hair collected, which left the bangs and some loose side locks.

Read also: From Jennifer López to Bud Bunny, the best looks on the red carpet at the American Music Awards

Ricky Martin and her husband Jwan Yosef set trends with their suits

The iconic Ricky Martin was another of the great presents of the gala and, true to his style, he looked elegant and impeccable with a black suit with satin lapels and a shirt of the same color underneath, a modern combination ideal to relax formal ensembles. Regarding footwear, she wore black loafers, another trendy bet.

Ricky Martin and her husband were shown with original and elegant suits. (Photo: AP)

The singer was accompanied by her husband, the painter Jwan yosef, who wore an original blue suit. The jacket, on the one hand, it has a Trendy black fabric appliqué patckwork, while the pants have a thin red line on the side. He went for more and paired the eye-catching outfit with red patent leather loafers.

Diane Kruger bet on a set of top and skirt with flowers

Patterned designs are increasingly seen at gala events, and this time it was Diane kruger the one that bet on this trend. The actress appeared with an original and sophisticated White set with blue flowers of a crop top with a shirt collar and a low-cut midi skirt with a lot of volume.

Diane Kruger set the trend with her flowery outfit. (Photo: Reuter)

Retailer, combined the eyeshadow with the design stamp, signed by Emilia wickstead, and added sober accessories that left all the prominence to the garments: black strappy heeled sandals with envelope frosted to the tone.

What is your favorite look from the gala?

Follow us @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.