Galilea Montijo as smoke girl reappears in photo

Galilea Montijo reappears in an animal print blazer and trousers | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappears on his social networks with a new publication in which he once again takes serious risks in fashion with a peculiar outfit where gray predominates in style like a whole smoke girl.

The tapathy, Galilea Montijo, reappears in a new postcard that he shared with his loyal fans on Instagram where he has been crowned as one of the favorites, adding 9.4 million subscribers to date.

The “businesswoman“of fashion and owner of” Latingal Boutique “, Galilea Montijo, she opted for a very peculiar new outfit and the fact is that the famous 48-year-old is distinguished by always showing a different style in terms of her fashion choices.

Galilea Montijo reappears in an animal print blazer and trousers. Photo: Instagram Capture



The “model“From magazines such as” H men “he adorned one of the outdoor spaces of Televisa with a trendy blazer washed out in shades of gray.

“I loved it !!!, We love you, beautiful baby, DIVINE, Beauty, Precious you were already missed in the program, Hello my beautiful lady, Precious, It is that you are so beautiful, Nobody like you to lead the stars dance in Today, How beautiful, BEAUTIFUL “, were some of the comments of the loyal fans of the”TV actress“.

Dressed in maxi accessories in silver, the “tv girl”, He complemented his outfit with gray sneakers, leaving all his loyal subscribers speechless, he accumulated a total of 14. 632 likes.

The “reality and variety show collaborator” chose to leave her brown hair loose and marked by waves that added a modern style to her outfit.

The artist, who will appear in productions such as “The Grand Prize“,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “, caused controversy again after his supposed departure from Today’s morning.

It should be remembered that in recent weeks, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has faced various controversies that have placed her at the target of strong accusations, so now, the driver seems to already have the person who will replace her, the same person who would have her featured on the show.