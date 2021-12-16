Galilea Montijo boasts shapely legs in a purple latex pencil skirt and blouse

Galilea Montijo shows off shapely legs in a purple latex pencil skirt and blouse. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

With all the style and charm that defines her, the beautiful driver of the Today Program, Galilea MontijoShe shows off her shapely legs in a purple latex pencil skirt and smock. The native of Guadalajara, Jalisco dazzled with her presence in one more morning broadcast, giving her fans a test image on networks.

Galilea Montijo It has been characterized by, in addition to its great talent and sympathy that is transmitted through the screen, also by its great style and taste for fashion, which it shows with each public appearance by looking modern and the most incredible outfits.

Let us remember that this passion for fashion led her to debut as an entrepreneur with a successful clothing store called Latin Gal boutique, which she first started virtually and opened physically a few months ago.

The amazing, modern and youthful outfit that she wore in her Instagram stories consists of a colorful purple latex pencil skirt, which she combined with a black sweater-type blouse with a print of the famous Donald Duck, and glitter details on the sleeves.

Galilea Montijo added to the smart look between elegant and modern with cute animal print stilettos with a purple tip, which highlighted her shapely legs and spectacular tan. On this occasion, she wore a comfortable and stylish hairstyle in a high polished bun, with which she completely cleared her face, allowing her makeup and beautiful features to show off.

After the bitter drink that Gali experienced a couple of weeks ago, after the appearance of the new book by the journalist, Anabel Hernández, called Emma and the other ladies of the Narco, in which it is related how, supposedly, the former conductor of Tv life Y Little gigants, had a relationship with a dangerous kingpin.

After a series of attacks, criticism and even mockery, Galilea Montijo She came out to show her face through a video, in which in the midst of crying and pain, she rejected the accusations that had been made, asking for respect for her and her family, in addition to threatening to take legal action in this regard.

However, the book was still published, and not only Galilea Montijo was in the middle of the controversy, but other celebrities who are also linked to narcotics, such as Ninel Conde, Sergio Mayer, and more.

Andrea Legarreta, Raúl Araiza, Andrea Escalona, Tania Rincon and Paúl Stanley and the rest of the team that makes up the Today ProgramThey supported their partner, showing her all their support and affection in these difficult times she is going through.

But nevertheless, Galilea Montijo he shelved the matter, and with the well-known saying “the show must continue, continuing with his head held high in the morning, contaminating his joy and sympathy as he does every day, as he has been conducting it for more than 20 years.