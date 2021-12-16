Get to know Gabriel Soto’s opinion about Geraldine Bazán’s new partner

The love between presenter and actress Geraldine Bazán and Gabriel Soto It emerged in 2007, when they both recorded together Bajo la reiendas del amor, a telenovela that made them gain professional ground. They quickly became one of the audience’s favorite couples. They dated and had an intense and long relationship.

Although together they went through quite difficult times, they managed to keep the relationship stable and share moments of pure joy. As a result of their romance, Elissa Marie and Alexa Miranda were born, their only daughters. They loved each other for ten years and with a separation in between, Soto Y Bazan they starred in a great love story. However, that romance began to fade and at the end of 2017 they announced their separation. In 2018 the divorce was legal.

Although, Gabriel Soto’s sentimental relationship with the Russian actress Irina Baeva, his current partner, is public and is even among the plans, to seal his love at the altar. This is not the case with her ex, who has been more reserved in talking about her romances. However, lately, the actress has been seen in good company by businessman Luis Gerardo Murillo, with whom she would apparently be having a relationship, which is not yet confirmed.

On the romance that is haunting the mother of his daughters and how is their relationship, Soto He reflected: “There has always been a good relationship and there has always been respect. We have been very clear that the girls, our daughters are well; and always working for their welfare is the most important thing for us. “

Source: Instagram Gabriel Soto

On enlarging the family with his Russian partner who lives with the actor in Mexico, he said that his plans are not out: “I am not denied that. I am still young (I am 46 years old) and I have what. If I have another child Obviously, I am going to love and love him above all things and I am going to integrate him with my daughters and we will be a beautiful family, “he concluded. Gabriel Soto.