Get to know the Meta glasses with which you can send Messenger messages

The first smart glasses from Facebook and Ray-Ban launched on September 9, 2021. Ray-Ban and Facebook. File photo. | Credit: REUTERS

In September of this year, Meta and Ray-Ban announced their collaboration to bring to life a kind of smart glasses that, in addition to being glasses with a characteristic look of the style of Luxxotica (owners of Ray-Ban), incorporates a series of functions that can be useful for those looking for something more than an accessory.

‘Ray-Ban Stories’ is the name by which this product has been presented, and although it has been in the US market for a few months, a software update will allow them to read and send Messenger messages, as well as make calls through said application.

In addition to the above, the new incorporation of Meta functions now allows that through these glasses that work as headphones, you can change, pause and resume songs and podcasts using voice commands, to achieve this, users will have to say ‘Hello Facebook’ often of the order that you want to give, another of the additions is that from these voice commands it will also be possible to adjust the volume of the songs.

All this new update will be enabled through the ‘Facebook View’ application, designed for these glasses, and it is expected that these changes will be applied soon to all people who have these glasses, in addition to promising to add new functions the following year.

The challenge of creating “smart” glasses

The launch of the ‘Ray-Ban Stories’ is not a novelty in the technological world, since there are already other bets that point to the same, an example of this are the ‘Spectacles’ of Snapchat, designed for said application and that already have three versions and there is also the bet of the ‘Bose Frames’ that faithful to the brand seek to deliver an outstanding audio experience.

Meta’s glasses propose a more “natural” design that opts more for style than technology, because if they use the Wayfarer model, one of Ray-Ban’s most iconic designs to hide the cameras that are located at sides.

In the visual section, the ‘Stories’ offer an acceptable photo and video quality for a device of this type and whose strength is in daytime landscapes, since the 5 MP camera is designed to upload photos or simple stories to Facebook and seeks to generate a more casual experience.

Regarding the audio, this model of smart glasses stands out for having a good sound quality at intermediate volumes and that they do not interfere with the ambient sound, so it could be considered “safe” to walk with them while listening to music, in the same way, the Voice commands are simple and respond to basic functions, because apart from the recent update, you can also ask the voice assistant to check the battery of the device.

The Ray-Ban Stories have a microphone to answer calls, although it picks up a bit of ambient sound, they do their job well, in addition, the new update also adds Messenger calls within the service offering.

At the design level, this device was able to generate a good balance in terms of weight and functions. Currently this device is available in stores and supermarkets at an approximate price of $ 300.

KEEP READING:

Technology “neither removes nor puts”: What is the most important thing in teleworking and face-to-face work

Tik Tok prepares its own live streaming software

WhatsApp: how to know with whom your partner or friends talk the most