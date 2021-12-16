Goodbye Córdova! Chivas can say goodbye to his stellar signing

First they were versions difficult to believe, later the interest was confirmed, causing the discomfort of some fans of the Chivas from Guadalajara, then this went on to conquer the demands of the most recalcitrant followers and now, how are they going to explain that Sebastián Córdova will not be rojiblanco player for the 2022 Clausura Tournament?

According to information from TUDN, the Sacred Flock and America will definitely not reach an agreement in exchange for Uriel Antuna, for the Eagles They reversed their interest in the Guadalajara player despite the request of strategist Santiago Solari, but the voices in social networks of the Azulcremas followers and the well-known indiscipline The “Brujo” were a factor in reversing the negotiation.

Given this, as almost always happens, Guadalajara will be the most affected by staying with the desire to take over the services of Córdova, who had already excited the rojiblancos fans and it was one of the coach’s special requests Marcelo Michel Leaño, who was the one who motivated the leadership to seek the signing.

In this sense, the only way Chivas managed to bring into its ranks the element that emerged from the staunch rival’s quarry, would be paying for your letter that is worth more than seven million dollars or give in exchange for some other element that Solari likes, Which seems more complicated, at least for the moment.

The market continues to get complicated for the Guadalajara team that he continues without adding reinforcements to his squad and that he has the pressure of the clock against the start of the new campaign, Well, those led by Leaño have already been in the preseason for half a week and each day that passes they delay more the adaptation of the new players joining the squad.