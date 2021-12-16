Grupo Orlegi, with a view to acquiring equipment in Europe or MLS

After adding three success stories in Liga MX football, at Grupo Orlegi they do not rule out going international. The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alejandro Irarragorri, accepted that this is one of the following plans, so that have people working in Europe and the United States in case any opportunity opens up.

Grupo Orlegi has already been linked to offers from teams such as Newcastle in the English League or Zaragoza in Spain, but so far they have not achieved a good deal. Finally Newcastle was acquired by the Sovereign Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which paid 300 million euros for 80 percent of the shares.

“Us we are very clear that the model is exportable, that the model can generate value and we are put, not just through our Los Angeles office, but with the people who work with us in Europe looking for the ideal opportunity to be able to participate in some way and seek to generate value for us as a group, team and their fans and for soccer ”, Irarragorri mentioned in an interview with Mediotiempo.

The group’s success in 2021

The organization led by Irarragorri lives a 2021 full of successes, where its three main teams reached the Final in their respective competitions. Santos Laguna, Runner-up in Guard1anes 2021; Atlas, Clausura 2021 Champion, both in Liga MX, while the Tampico Madero goes for his second title in the Expansion League.

“It is the same as 15 years ago, we are focused on the process, structure and infrastructure and when you are truly passionate and intense and focused on working on it, the results come accordingly, it seems that it is the same and I know it sounds the same, just as in mathematics the order of the factors does not alter the product, it seems to me that in life, in sports and soccer, the order of the factors does alter the product ”, he added.

Irarragorri spoke of the most recent sporting success story for Grupo Orlegi, Atlas and that already broken streak of 70 years without being a Champion with Diego Cocca on the bench. The manager acknowledged that giving the Argentine the opportunity was of utmost importance.

“I was fortunate to meet Diego just when he had retired, came in 2006 to ask me for the opportunity to do an internship in Santos, I learned about his human qualities, ability and what he was looking for. We gave it a first chance in 2010-2011 in Santos and we have always been following his career, his path, his workWe are not looking at results, much less popular decisions, “he added.

Despite being a group with three soccer teams, Irarragori affirmed that each squad has its own resources and structure, and that was part of the success of the rojinegros in the recently finished tournament.

“Everyone has their own structure, their finances, each club makes its own decisions, the best example I can give you, I have three children and all three are educated, fed, grown in the same way, but each one has his personality, his independence, the general rules of how to behave, act, his field of action are the themselves, each one will have to make their way and their life for themselves, but he will always have the support of his parents. It does not have to do with what happens in Atlas, Santos, each one is independent, “he added.

The case of Julio Furch

In this situation, Irarragori recalled that one of the cases that attracted attention was that of Julio Furch, who left Santos Laguna in 2020 and arrived at the Atlas, a fact that was more for a sporting issue.

“And the case of Julio Furch, Guillermo Almada’s work system, muscularly it was never going to do Julio Furch well, he sees the injuries when he had to work with the system that Almada imposed on Santos, It is a strategic reason, it does not have to do with benefiting one or the other, then that independence each one walks in his life ”, he acknowledged.