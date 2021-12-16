Havana asked Spain for a donation of medicines for Covid-19 due to the shortage that the Island suffers

The Government of Spain donated two tons of medicines to Cuba to assist in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients that they were requested by the island’s authorities.

According to the official website of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), this organization and the Embassy of Spain in Cuba processed the donation, which consists of 15,000 ampules of Enoxaparin Sodium of 60 mg / 0.6 ml and 90,000 of Hydrocortisone 100 mg / 2 ml heparin and hydrocortisone, both necessary in most of the treatments of patients with the new coronavirus admitted to intensive care.

Javier González San Juan, Minister Counselor of the Embassy of Spain in Cuba, was in charge of making the formal delivery of the donation, although the management of cargo transportation to the island fell to the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Cross of Cuba.

The general director of Collaboration of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba, Magalys Estrada Díaz, recalled during the ceremony of delivery of the donation the “exceptional circumstances in which the Cuban health system is working” and stressed the urgency of joining efforts and wills to fight a global challenge.

Although the official Cuban media reported the delivery of medications, none mentioned the detail that this was at the request of Havana.

Instead, the report by the state Cuban News Agency (ACN) underlined the words of Estrada Díaz, who also stated that “we have not been alone. In the important battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, Spain has also extended its arms of brotherhood and solidarity “.

Although this has not been officially recognized, Havana had to use its alliances when in the summer the health system that the authorities sell as the best in the world hit rock bottom. before the uncontrolled expansion of infections by the virus and hospitals collapsed, leaving a still unknown number of deaths.

In addition, after the social outbreak of 11J, in which tens of thousands of Cubans took to the streets in around 40 cities on the island to demand the end of the regime, Donations from allied governments such as Russia, China, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Argentina and Mexico, as well as from countries in the area, began to flow to Cuba.

This has not stopped, and while the pandemic subsides according to official figures, chronic shortages of essential medicines persist.

This same week, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, traveled to Havana with a donation of 20 tons of medicines, sanitary supplies and food supplies, the official media reported Cuba Yes.

Too China, one of the most constant donors in recent months, delivered to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) a load of 30 lung ventilators, 2,000 antigen kits, 100,000 surgical masks, 150,000 masks, 100,000 surgical gloves, 100,000 examination gloves, 30,000 protective suits, 20,000 protective goggles, 100,000 protective screens and 20,000 surgical suits.

Too the Beijing ambassador in Havana, Ma Hui, presented the head of MINSAP, Jorge Ángel Portal, a check for an amount of 100,000 US dollars, indicated the official site of that ministry.

Portal Miranda said that the money will be used by MINSAP to acquire essential supplies that will contribute to the work of prevention and control of Covid-19 in the country.