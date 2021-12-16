He would be waiting for the call from Chivas, but Michel Leaño would prevent his arrival

Marcelo Michel Leaño would not have in mind to add reinforcements for Chivas in the Clausura 2022.

Chivas needs to strengthen its squad for the 2022 Clausura tournament, however, the start date of the championship is approaching and there are still no indications that the board headed by Amaury vergara may announce some reinforcement.

One of the players that could be interesting to Chivas is Osvaldo Rodriguez, the left-back who played 19 games with the Lion, being a key piece for his team to reach the final of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

According to Transfermarkt, Osvaldo Rodriguez has a contract with León until June 2022 and there is no news that it will be renewed by The beast, which Chivas could take the opportunity to make an offer before the Lion lose to Osvaldo Rodriguez for free, because in January he could trade as a free player.

Michel Leaño’s project that would stop the arrival of Osvaldo Rodríguez

However, the arrival of new reinforcements in Chivas it would be limited, well Marcelo Michel Leaño imposed a project in his stage as director of basic forces in which, by 2023, Chivas he should play with 70% of his squad made up of homegrown players, so the investment in reinforcements would have been reduced considerably.