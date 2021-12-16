Here are the Broadway shows that have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know At least a half dozen Broadway shows have had to cancel performances in recent days, all attributing the cancellations to groundbreaking COVID-19 cases among casts and teams.

Under Broadway’s update to its vaccination policy, vaccinated children must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated, which means that their last injection in the vaccine series must be at least 14 days before the show.

Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the mandate of the vaccine on December 6 to not only include children ages 5 to 11, but as of December 27, all private sector workers will be required to receive the vaccine.

NEW YORK – Several Broadway shows have been forced to cancel performances amid a sudden flurry of COVID-19 outbreaks from casts and crews, leaving viewers disappointed and industry professionals concerned. .

Here’s a list of shows that have had to cancel shows so far, starting with the most recent.

December 15

“Hamilton” – Wednesday night’s production of “Hamilton” was canceled minutes before the curtain was scheduled to raise, as the show tweeted after 7pm that the performance had been canceled.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy” – Earlier in the day, another massively popular production said that one of its performances had to be canceled as well, for the same reason. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy” canceled its Wednesday morning performance, but the evening’s performance was scheduled to run as planned, the show said in a tweet.

“Tina” – The production of “Tina”, the musical about Tina Turner, said the afternoon and evening shows on December 15 would be canceled “due to the detection of a limited number of positive COVID test results within from the Broadway company. “A tweet was read. The show said performances would begin again on December 16.

Both performances of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL are being canceled today (Wednesday, December 15) due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results within the Broadway company. Performances are scheduled to resume on Thursday, December 16. pic.twitter.com/Bd8q4T3sFX – TINA Broadway (@TinaBroadway) December 15, 2021

“Mrs. Doubtfire” – For the third consecutive scheduled performance, the musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” was canceled for Wednesday. That announcement came a day earlier, when the show said the December 14-15 shows would be canceled “as a precaution.”

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, the performances on Tuesday (12/14) and Wednesday (12/15) have been canceled. Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. https://t.co/DGpW09Up8Z – Doubtfire On Broadway (@DoubtfireBway) December 14, 2021

On Sunday, the show was also forced to cancel its morning and evening performances.

“Everyone’s daily tryouts at the Stephen Sondheim Theater allow the opportunity to isolate anyone who tests positive for the well-being and safety of the theater’s audience, cast, crew and staff,” the show said in a subsequent tweet. .

December 14th

“Ain’t Too Proud” – Tuesday night’s performance of “Ain’t Too Proud” was canceled due to a major case, the show said in a tweet. Refunds will be offered for those who purchased tickets for the exhibition. The show said future performances would continue as planned.

December 13th

“Freestyle Love Supreme” – The Broadway show that describes itself as a “fusion of hip hop, improv and comedy” had to initially close its doors on December 11 due to breakthrough events. Two days later, on December 13, the show again canceled performances.

However, a video posted on social media showed that the production reopened on December 14.

Meanwhile, the Broadway League, which represents 34 productions, said Wednesday that its priority was to make sure all eligible workers received a booster shot.

“All of our experts are emphasizing the importance of boosters to provide maximum protection against the virus at this time,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

St. Martin said protocols are necessary and that, sadly, occasional disappointment will be part of the deal.

“It’s heartbreaking when someone has their heart set on it. But certainly getting your money back and seeing something else,” said St. Martin, calling the breakthrough cases “troubling.”

The cancellations come as parents of vaccinated and unvaccinated children were caught off guard when their family went to see some Broadway shows on Tuesday. That was the same day New York City’s latest vaccination requirement for children went into effect, and some were denied entry.