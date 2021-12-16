High and low of Cruz Azul. Unai Bilbao sounds like a signing for 2022

Abigail parra

A very busy Thursday in Cruz Azul. After the confirmation of his first signing, Christian Tabó, who arrives from Puebla with a three-year contract, now Half time was able to confirm who are working hard to add a reinforcement in central defense, position that urges rejuvenation.

With its two incumbents, Julio César Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar, at the age of 34, The Machine wants to sign Unai Bilbao, who has been the object of desire of the institution for several tournaments and this seems to be the good one for the 27-year-old Spaniard to arrive from Atlético de San Luis.

The cement board would offer him a contract of at least three years, because in the establishment they want to have more margin with their new acquisitions for negotiations in the future and to avoid the flight of talent at zero cost. Yes indeed, in the event that Bilbao reaches Cruz Azul, the budget would be reduced considerably to look for more elements, especially the side that Juan Reynoso has also made a priority.

Unai’s possibility was reactivated after in the Noria they did not exercise the purchase option by Alexis Peña, with whom there seemed to be a good relationship, as both the club and the Mexican soccer player’s work circle were in good standing to continue the contractual relationship.

The possible barter between Cruz Azul and Chivas

And on this busy day for the Machine, information corroborated by Halftime emerged that there are talks with Chivas for a possible exchange of players, in which the residents of the capital would receive two elements that could solve some of their needs.

Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga would arrive at Cruz Azul in exchange for Roberto Alvarado, who would move to Guadalajara to carry out one of the most spectacular negotiations of the winter. In addition, there is a second barter option – albeit less likely – that involves two Mexican midfielders.