How Aubameyang went from Ballon d’Or candidate to controversy collector at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one of the great names of the Premier league, became the top scorer of the 2018/19 edition and earned the Arsenal captain’s badge. However, for some time the forward center has become synonymous with trouble.

The last controversy starring the “14” jersey was a ‘disciplinary infraction’ that led the Gunners to Mikel Arteta to take away his captain’s armband and exclude him from this Wednesday’s game against him West Ham.

‘Auba’ also missed the game against Southampton, and sources told ESPN that he returned late from a short vacation, despite the club and Arteta not giving him permission.

The attacker even starred in other controversies in recent months. In March, he was disregarded for the game against Tottenham for being late for the team meeting before the game.

In 2020, after the return of football after being suspended for the pandemic, he was dismissed by the Arsenal directive for breaking sanitary measures by getting a tattoo.

In the field, the attacker has not responded either. In the current season, he has seven goals in 15 games, the last being on October 22 against Aston Villa. Will the Gabonese manage to recover the version that positioned him as one of the best forwards in the league? Premier league?