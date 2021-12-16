How many calories can you burn with 30 minutes of sport? These are the 5 most effective exercises

One of the most frequent questions before starting to play sports is how many calories each type of exercise can help burn. If the goal is lose weight, it is essential to combine it with a reduction in calorie intake through a healthy diet and balanced. Thus, there is a great variety of activities that can be practiced depending on tastes or needs, but some of them involve a significant caloric consumption.

While it is true that the cardiovascular exercise -running, swimming, cycling, etc.- can burn a lot of calories, the ideal will always be to intersperse it with the muscle work, which will favor the fat removal and it will increase the basal metabolism. In this sense, according to a study published by Harvard Medical School in which the calories burned by different physical exercises in a period of 30 minutes are established, the aerobic activities they are the ones that contribute the most to achieving this objective.

The classification is divided into different categories: daily activities, gymnastics and sports and, in it, parameters such as weight and intensity. These are approximate data, since there are many factors that influence when playing sports. Even so, it can be an excellent guide to know which are the sports that, due to its demand, suppose a higher caloric expenditure.

What are the sports that burn the most calories?

one

To run

This is, without a doubt, the star exercise to burn calories. It is effective for losing weight and reducing abdominal fat and, according to the aforementioned study, a person weighing about 56 kilos will burn approximately 375 kcal every 30 minutes running at a moderate pace. A person weighing 70 kg will do about 450 and a person weighing 85.525.

In addition, it is a recommended practice to improve the functioning of the heart and lungs.

two

Cycling

Cycling, both mountain and road, is one of the cardiovascular sports par excellence, the regular practice of which is very beneficial to increase the energy expenditure of the body. Thus, as detailed by Harvard University, 30 minutes of this activity at a moderate pace can mean a caloric expenditure of 360 kcal for a person weighing 56 kg, 432 for a person weighing 70 and 504 for a person weighing 85.

3

Swimming

In the case of this sport, weight must be taken into account (the more weight, the more calories are burned); the style of swimming (crawl, backstroke, breaststroke or butterfly); and speed, intensity and time. In this way, roughly speaking, a person weighing 56 kilos will burn with 30 minutes of moderate swimming, approximately 180 calories; one of 70 kg, 223 kcal; and an 84 kg will do around 266. In the event that the activity is intense, the first will burn about 300 calories, the second 360 and the third, 420.

4

Jump rope

It is an aerobic exercise that involves the whole body and, therefore, allows you to burn calories in a very short time. It is very complete, combines resistance and strength, and works on speed, jumping and coordination.

With this activity you can burn between 300 and 400 calories in 30 minutes, depending on the weight of the person and the intensity with which the exercise is performed.

5

Handball

Handball is a very complete sport that provides benefits such as working both the upper and lower body, developing coordination, strengthening muscles, improving flexibility and increasing resistance. Likewise, it is one of the best allies to lose weight, Harvard University establishes that practicing this sport for 30 minutes can burn 360, 432 and 504 calories in people weighing 56, 70 and 85 kg, respectively.





