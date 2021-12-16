How to declare cryptocurrencies and NFTs bought and sold in 2021, in Spain

In Spain, according to Taxdown, There are still a few months to go before the start of the income tax campaign, which is usually at the beginning of April, but it is important to remember that this coming December 31, the income tax period ends and Before the end of the year, it is convenient to be clear about how the operations that have been carried out in 2021 with cryptocurrencies or NFT can affect the income statement, since more and more investors choose these financial assets.

“Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, to take the most representative example, are virtual currencies that constitute a means of payment. However, the vast majority of users use them as a form of investment, rather than as a means of digital payment, which has effects on personal income tax ”, They indicate from Taxdown, a firm from which they shared with Cointelegraph in Spanish, information on how to declare cryptocurrencies and NFT in Spain.

More than 4 million Spaniards invest in cryptocurrencies

This year 2021, which has been very marked by the trend of cryptocurrencies and NFT, more than 4 million Spaniards (11.2% of the total) have invested or are investing in cryptocurrencies, while of that sample, 41.4% think that they will not have to pay any type of tax on what they earn with their crypto assets, and another 28.4% acknowledge that they do not know whether or not they should include it in their income tax return, and Although there are only a few days left until the end of the year, there is still time to save on next year’s income tax return if the Spanish taxpayer compensates for the losses and gains from the sales of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, as reported by the digital signature, in 2021 a new rate of 26% has been added for capital gains above 200,000 euros.

It should be noted that despite the general lack of knowledge about the supervision and taxation to which investments in cryptocurrencies are subjected, as reflected in Asufin’s ‘III Report on knowledge and habits of fintech’, which incorporates for the first time a section dedicated to investment in crypto. 70.6% have invested more than 1,000 euros and more than a quarter of those who invest have exceeded 6,000 euros of investment.

How are cryptocurrencies declared in the income tax return?

According to Taxdown, “investors who have bet on cryptocurrencies and sold them later this year must include their operations in the income statement, since they are taxed in the same way as any other capital gain.”

“The capital gain is calculated by subtracting the acquisition value and the expenses inherent to the operation from the transfer value. The corresponding tax rate is applied to this gain”, they mentioned:

From 0 to 6,000 euros of capital gain, 19%.

From 6,000 to 50,000 euros, 21%.

More than 50,000 euros, 23%.

“And in this year 2021 a new rate of 26% has been added for capital gains above 200,000 euros.” they added.

“With regard to cryptocurrency mining, although the Treasury has not made a specific statement on this matter, it could be understood that it could be considered as an economic activity, so the amounts received would have to be declared in personal income tax as income. derived from economic activity. In this case, it is allowed to deduct the expenses derived from the activity “, pointed out from Taxdown.

And how are the NFTs declared?

According to the Taxdown team, the regulation of NFTs is still scarce and is under construction. However, progress is being made little by little in its legislation, they mentioned. “At the legislative level, it is contemplated that companies that manage crypto assets must report this to the authorities. This is established by Law 11/2021 on measures to prevent and fight tax fraud, which introduces an obligation to supply information on the balances that virtual currency holders maintain ”, they mentioned.

Taxdown says that it is obvious to think that the sale of an NFT should be included in the personal income tax since, in this way, if an artist makes use of the NFT, he will be carrying out an economic activity. “On the contrary, if the author of the work is an individual and does not carry out the professional activity, we would be talking about a capital gain. Therefore, it is a taxation that would oscillate at a rate of between 19 and 26% “, they said from Taxdown.

Compensate losses with profits before the end of the year

Finally, the CEO of TaxDown, Enrique García shared some advice for those who have had losses on their investments: “Although there are only a few days left until the end of the year, if we want to save as much money as possible in the next income tax return, now is the time to carry out some adjustments. For example, investors in stocks, funds or cryptocurrencies have the option of subtracting the losses or losses they have had from the accumulated profits. In the event of having had to sell at a loss, they can undo positive investments and thus save the percentage of between 19% and 26% of the profit that the Tax Agency would keep “, he claimed.