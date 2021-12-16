How to know with which cable and charger the battery of our mobile phone is filled before

Related news

In recent months we have seen a trend that many do not like has been accentuated, that mobile phones sometimes come without a charging cable or wall charger. Apple started with its iPhone and later we have seen it in Samsung and Xiaomi models, although the latter has not done so in a massive way yet. Even Google has joined the trend on the Pixel 6.

So, once we have to become aware that we will use the cables and chargers that we have, we may doubt which of them is the one that charges our device the fastest. Because yes, the USB C cable will be the standard for the European Union, but there are many variables within this technology.

To solve this doubt there are applications such as Ampere, that let us see the speed at which our mobile battery fills up. It is a complement to those tricks to take care of your mobile battery.

Counting Amps with Ampere

What this application does is analyze the data obtained by the system when we connect a charger to the mobile. It gives us several parameters, such as the battery temperature, the type of charger used and most importantly, the amount of amps the battery stores while charging.

In this way, we can check if one cable is capable of transmitting more energy than another or if one charger is faster than another.

Wired Charging / No Charging / Wireless Charging



We have tested chargers of various types, one wired and one wireless to clearly see the differences between the two. For example, in the image you can see that charging a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by cable is four times faster than doing it wirelessly, at least with the chargers that we have used.

In addition, it gives us the maximum and minimum speed that it has obtained in the time that we have been loading it.

The application can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free, although it has ads and some functions limited to the paid version. Of course, to consult the data that we have commented to you, it is worth using the free version.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you