“I am grateful for all the love that the Manchester United fans have given me”

Edinson cavani He spoke with the official Manchester United media on Thursday, where he thanked the support and affection of the fans, and affirmed that the team must focus on each next game and not think long-term.

Cavani, looking for more goals with the Manchester United jersey. Getty Images

The last match that the Uruguayan played was at the end of October against Tottenham, where he scored a goal in the 3-0 win. Later, he suffered from a tendon injury from which he has already recovered. This annoyance has prevented him from enjoying even more the return of the public to the playing fields, considering that the Premier League of the 2020-2021 season only had spectators in its final stretch (the English fans returned to the fields in mid-May of this anus).

“I have been fortunate to have already been in Manchester for a season, but without the fans on the field of play. So I was not able to enjoy that experience together with them, but I also have great appreciation for how kind they have been to me, ”said Cavani.

He added: “For example, I will always be very grateful for the songs that the fans have made for me. I am grateful for all the love that the club’s fans show me. I hope this December is really positive for all of us and then we can see what happens later. “

United are sixth in the Premier League, with three consecutive wins. Last Tuesday he could not play against Brentford due to a coronavirus outbreak and the game that the Red Devils were to play this Saturday at home against Brighton was also postponed for date 18.

Regarding the objectives of the cast now led by German Ralf Rangnick, the Uruguayan forward said: “One of the most important things, maybe one of the really key things here, is to focus on the next match and work strictly match by match, that’s the way I work.”

“You don’t have to make a lot of long-term plans about anything. I do not think about how we will be at the end of December or after a certain date, but you have to prepare for each game as if it were a final and then gradually see how things are going and what is happening at a general level, “he added.

The Salteño commented that December is an important month to work in that way, not thinking beyond the rival on duty: “You have to concentrate on the next game, score points and then we’ll see how we are in the middle of the season. It is to go step by step until the end of the championship; this is how I see football and every competition in which I participate ”.