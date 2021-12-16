Identify those killed in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic

An aircraft crashed in the Dominican Republic: 9 dead 0:42

(CNN Spanish) – The Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández (popularly known as “Flow La Movie”) was traveling with his wife and children in the private plane that crashed this Wednesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, causing the death of the nine occupants who were going to board, his publicist Nini Veras confirmed to CNN.

Veras clarified in a telephone interview that, in addition to Hernández, 36, his wife, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, 31, and their son, Jayden Hernández, four, were traveling on the aircraft.

On the plane, which took off from Santo Domingo and was traveling to Orlando, Florida, there were also Kellyan Hernández Peña, 21, and Yeilianys Jeishlimar Meléndez Jiménez, 18, both older daughters of “Flow La Movie”, a product of a previous relationship of the artist.

The other passenger who lost his life in the tragedy was identified as 13-year-old Jassiel Yabdiel Silva, who was the son of “Flow La Movie’s” wife, also from a previous relationship, the publicist added.

The Civil Aviation Board of the Dominican Republic (JAC) had published the names of the occupants of the aircraft on Thursday morning, but did not clarify the family relationship that existed between them.

In its statement, the entity pointed out that in addition to the six passengers already mentioned, the Gulfstream G-IV aircraft registration HI-1050 had three crew members: the pilots Luis Alberto Eljuri, 47, and Víctor Emilio Herrera, 32 years old. , and the stewardess Verónica Estrella, 26 years old.

At this time the causes of the plane crash are unknown, which is being investigated by the civil aviation authorities of the Dominican Republic.