“If you eat here, you are dining with rats”: the plague of rodents in New York on the terraces of the restaurants

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 28 Views

  • Lucy hooker
  • Business Correspondent, BBC News

A rat peeking out of a sewer

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

In addition to all the problems that New York has faced in 2021, add a plague of rats.

Diem Boyd was sitting outside a restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood in September when a pack of rats scurried between her feet.

“In a few seconds we all jumped,” he says. “We lost our appetite.”

Everyone in New York has a similar story to tell, he explains. “We are going through a complete and total rat explosion.”

“You see them when you go out at night,” agrees Deborah González, who, like Diem, lives in the southeastern part of Manhattan. “When you walk down this block you see them running from one side to the other.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

USA: exonerated for the murder of Malcolm X sues New York – USA – International

One of two men mistakenly jailed for decades for the murder of the civil rights …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved