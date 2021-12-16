Ignacio López Tarso and other celebrities who are older than Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ | Famous

After the death of Vicente Fernández at the age of 81, publications began to circulate on social networks where it was said that Xavier López Rodríguez is the greatest Mexican actor who remains active in the show.
However, there are some celebrities who are past the age of the ‘friend of all children’, who is currently 86 years old. Here we present them to you, in a list from smallest to largest. Can you guess who is in the first place?
The film, theater and television actor was born on July 2, 1934, and has appeared in productions such as “Contraband and Death,” “Deceived Women,” “The Devil’s Nieces” and “Vagabunda.” At 87 he has also ventured as a screenwriter and director.
Also recognized as a singer, she was born on February 26, 1933 and began her career when she was just a child. He has worked in productions such as ‘Criada marvel’, ‘Sortilegio de amor’ and ‘Cupido loses Paquita’; However, her most memorable role is Inocencia Escarabarzaleta Dávalos Pandeada Derecha, in the film ‘The Well-Bred Maid’. The actress is 88 years old.
Silvia Pinal won the applause of the public not only for her great acting talent, but also for the beauty that characterizes her. At 90 years of age, she has participated in soap operas, Cine de Oro films and even has her biographical series ‘Silvia Pinal in front of you’, which starred in Itatí Cantoral.
He was born on October 7, 1928, therefore he is 93 years old. Corona appeared in more than 50 Mexican soap operas and shared the screen with celebrities such as singer Pedro Fernández, Victoria Ruffo, Antonio Aguilar and José Pardavé. Currently, he gives life to Don Tomás in the series ‘Como dice el saying’.
Ignacio López Tarso: the oldest actor in Mexico
Born in Mexico City on January 15, 1925, Ignacio López Tarso starred in films of the Mexican Golden Cinema as ‘Macario’. Currently, at 96 years old, he is still active in the world of theater and in September he starred, along with his son Juan Ignacio Aranda, in the virtual play ‘Fray Servando Teresa de Mier. Confessions of a federalist Guadalupano ‘.
On several occasions, Tarso has commented that he does not want to say goodbye to the stage and has even adapted to new technologies after the covid-19 pandemic, to continue doing what he loves. In June 2021, his son commented at a press conference that he would like his father to retire, as he does not need to work.