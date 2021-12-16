In an unprecedented resolution, the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA calls for Zero Tolerance at the wheel to be applied throughout the country

The UBA School of Medicine, through a resolution issued by its Board of Directors, suggested to the national government and provincial governments that they implement Zero Tolerance for alcohol consumption for drivers of motorized vehicles on public roads.

On the fundamentals of this unpublished administrative act, the Faculty maintains that mortality from road accidents is the leading cause of death in young people and explains that alcohol consumption especially aggravates and increases these events.

Regarding the current tolerance for private drivers, which is 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood and that the National Road Safety Agency promotes eliminating, the doctors considered that “minimum concentrations of alcohol also alter body functionality, such as heart rate , breathing and sleep. People have different capacities for liver metabolism and individual reactive characteristics to alcohol, being able to react in different ways when exposed to alcohol ”.

Furthermore, the resolution explains that “many times alcohol is mixed with other legal and illegal psychotropics, which are not measured in blood alcohol tests, and this combination immeasurably potentiates the depression of the nervous system and its cognitive failures.”

Carlos Damin, one of the members of the Board of Directors of Medicine and Head of the Toxicology Service of Hospital Fernández, explained to Clarion that “this resolution of the Faculty of Medicine of the UBA was worked on from the Departments of Toxicology, Mental Health and Public Health. The important thing is that people understand what zero alcohol means, and that is do not drink if you are going to drive a vehicle. It is not necessary to put the question in the measurement of a breathalyzer or in walking by the limit of what is allowed today, but in the incontestable fact that when you drink alcohol and drive yourself, your life, those of those who accompany you and those of third parties are put at risk, because there is no safe amount of alcohol. Alcohol, from the first drink, produces a decrease in reflexes, alters the perception of risk and the ability to react, and makes the danger underestimated. All this is incompatible with driving, and that is why it is essential that the alcohol is zero in the driver ”.

For Pablo Martínez Carignano, Executive Director of the National Road Safety Agency, “this public manifestation of the UBA Faculty of Medicine regarding the urgent need that in our country it is not allowed to drink alcohol and drive is of a formidable transcendence. Those who know the most about the issue are telling legislators to make a decision in favor of life. We trust that the Chamber of Deputies, which is renewing members, will advance with the treatment of the project ”.

With this adhesion, the UBA joins the public support for the zero alcohol law already given by the Pan American Health Organization, scientific entities, relatives of victims and, according to an ANSV survey, that of 8 out of 10 citizens.

The project is pending before the Transportation Commission of Deputies, temporarily in charge of the Peronist Carlos Selva after the end of the mandate of the Tucuman José Cano of Juntos por el Cambio, and without movement in recent weeks.