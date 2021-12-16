Increase in cases of covid-19 on the Island | Agencies

The Department of Health (DS) confirmed yesterday that there is a significant increase in positive cases of covid-19 on the Island and that the positivity rate increased to 3.5%.

Likewise, it was reported that it can already be established that there is an outbreak among people who attended the concerts of the singer Bad Bunny at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium last weekend, since to date 176 associated with that event have been reported.

For its part, the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League reported 39 positive cases among the administrative staff, coaching staff and players of the five active franchises in the winter tournament.

And the Miss World organization is investigating a possible outbreak, for which it has quarantined seven of the 98 candidates who are on the Island for the final of the international contest, which will be held tonight at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

The main official of Health epidemiology, Melissa Marzán Rodríguez, said that now the recommendation to the government, hers and that of the Scientific Coalition is that the booster dose against covid-19 be required from anyone who wants to attend mass events so that it increases its level of response and immunization against infections.

“In five days we have had 890 cases between probable and confirmed… remember that the DS has the responsibility of managing data and that when they are presented, they are of high quality. If initially there are 890 cases … and what had been seen was that we had between 700 to 800 (weekly), certainly we are talking about that without fulfilling the seven days we have already seen the increase “, declared Marzán Rodríguez in a press conference.

The official indicated that one of the things that is being investigated is whether the people who attended the Bad Bunny concerts were already infected with covid-19 or if they were infected during the show. Meanwhile, he anticipated that new positive cases associated with these presentations will emerge.

Private schools close

He also confirmed that some private schools have had to choose to end their semester virtually since students are suspected of being infected during the aforementioned concerts, which are estimated to have gathered around 80,000 people in two days at the Bithorn Stadium, not counting the thousands of citizens who saw the transmission of both concerts from the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

An amount was not confirmed, but the Private Education Association said that 23 schools were closed due to infections.

In any case, the important thing is to detect positive cases to stop the chain of infections, emphasized Marzán Rodríguez, at the time he made a call to the people who were at the Bad Bunny concerts and in any other mass event, who recently traveled or if they feel symptoms, to be tested for the virus and if they are positive, even if they do not present symptoms or are mild symptoms, isolate themselves to stop the chains of contagion.

In that sense, he announced that today there will be screening tests free of cost and without prior appointment or medical order in the parking lot of the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Although there is an increase in cases, the level of transmission is still at the moderate level. If the level is exceeded, then new restrictive measures would have to be taken, said the epidemiologist.

Meanwhile, the advancement of the omicron variant worldwide and the confirmation of the first cases in Puerto Rico highlights the importance of people receiving the booster dose of their vaccine as soon as possible to help stop infections and to avoid future more restrictive measures that affect the economy.

That was the conclusion of a group of scientists and health experts, who yesterday presented the findings of two new studies – one carried out with a Puerto Rican population and another done in laboratory tests by a Puerto Rican in the United States – which concluded the same thing: efficacy of vaccines decreases as the months go by and an additional booster dose is necessary that will have the effect of putting immunological barriers back to 100% to deal with covid-19.

The word ‘reinforcement’ worries

Daniel Colón Ramos, president of the Scientific Coalition, said that the word “reinforcement”, although it is the correct term, can make people think that it is a bonus or something accessory, when in reality it is a necessary dose, so That does not rule out starting an effort to change the concept for one that better reflects the need for that dose.

“What is clearly seen is that the vaccine protects, it is safe, but the effectiveness decreases over time … the important thing is that you can return to the original levels of protection if you put on the booster”, declared the scientist in a wheel separate press, in which, in addition, he stressed that there is the availability of such doses, so there is no reason to wait.

The official recommendation is that if the person received the two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months ago or more, the third dose should be given. If the person received the dose of Janssen two months ago, they also need an extra dose and it is most recommended that it be from Moderna or Pfizer, the experts agreed.

As explained by Colón Ramos, before the family reunions that are expected for the celebration of Christmas, it is even more urgent that people go to put on their reinforcement because the omicron variant is up to four times more contagious than the delta variant. And although its symptoms seem milder, the level of contagion could be so great that it would end up creating a public health problem, congesting hospitals and medical services offices, so its effect cannot be minimized.

The booster dose is effective in stopping the contagion, avoiding the hospitalization of patients who contract the virus and, more importantly, avoiding deaths, emphasized Colón.

For now, tomorrow a mass vaccination will take place at the Miramar Convention Center from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm It is only required to carry the vaccination card and there is no need to make an appointment.

Lilliam Rodríguez, president of the VOCES organization, emphasized that there will be 80 people simultaneously administering the doses, including vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old.