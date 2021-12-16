Intel mistakenly leaked your test graphics drivers’30.0.101.9999” on its official website, which include the names of the first GPUs that the company will launch, two of them being dedicated for desktops, another two for laptops, and some integrated graphics:

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Family.

Intel Arc A350 Graphics Family.

Intel Arc A370M Graphics Family.

Intel Arc A350M Graphics Family.

Intel Iris Xe A200M Graphics Family.

Some of these names sound familiar, such as the Intel Arc A380 GPU, where recent leaks indicated that it would have 128 Execution Units, which translates into 1024 cores that would reach a frequency of 2.45 GHz beside 6 GB of GDDR6 memory @ 16 GHz to achieve a bandwidth of 192 GB / s. All this combined would offer us a performance equivalent to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER. This GPU would employ TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process.

Thanks to these data, it is suggested that the A300X Series GPUs would be equivalent to the Intel Core i3 processor family, that is, the most basic, so we could see Arc GPUs of the A5XX, A700X and A900X series, which would be a good visual reference to know the range of a GPU.

