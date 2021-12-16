International model with disfigured face: video captured beating and robbery in the New York subway

Growing up in Thailand, Bew Jirajariyawetch always idealized New York and dreamed of moving here, not knowing that living in this city would make her a victim of street violence. when leaving a concert.

Last month, the 23-year-old aspiring model was brutally beaten and robbed on a platform in the chaotic Metro, where robberies and attacks, especially of Asian people, have increased.

Surveillance footage captured the attacker dragging the young woman several feet before throwing her to the ground and hitting her several times. The assailant then allegedly touched the woman’s private parts and eventually fled with her purse, police said.

She was taken to Lenox Hill HealthPlex in Greenwich Village and treated for her injuries. “I’m glad I’m alive,” Jirajariyawetch said to the New York Post about the horrific November 22 assault on the 34th Street-Herald Square station, which left her bloodied and bruised on the face and legs.

The young woman, who moved to New York for the summer, was waiting for the Subway en route to Queens around 4 a.m. after seeing Thai singer Daboyway at a concert with friends.

She was standing on the edge of the platform of lines B, D, F, M when a stranger suddenly approached behind her and pinned her down, covering his nose, mouth and eyes, “to make sure he couldn’t make any noise.”

“He dragged me where no one could see… He hit me… He took my bag from me,” Jirajariyawetch said, his voice shaking. “I wish I had a chance to scream.”

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect that showed him jumping the turnstile and walking down a desolate mezzanine. Three weeks after the attack, no arrests have yet been made.

In 2021 there have been several homicides and natural deaths in the New York subway, in addition to various incidents, some more serious than others. In May, the violence led then-Governor Andrew Cuomo to claim that the subway was not safe for children. Months before, in January, the interim president Feinberg, denounced in a letter sent to the mayor that NYC’s violence and “mental health crisis” were wreaking havoc on the transportation system. Since then the situation has not improved.