Internship recipe for a safe Christmas without covid

José López Castro, coordinator of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital de Monforte de Lemos and member of Sogami.

Given the proximity of the Christmas celebrations in which family reunions are expected, the Galician Society of Internal Medicine (Sogami) has wanted to prepare a recipe book with the precautions that must be taken in the presence of the highly contagious variant Ómicrom.

“In the family meetings it is recommended preferably use a FFP2 mask, keep a safe distance and ventilate with fresh air. Spaces with air recirculation systems are not recommended. The best thing is to open windows “, explains José López Castro, coordinator of the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital de Monforte de Lemos and member of Sogami.

Regarding the number of people who can get together, the specialist affirms that “the numbers are administrative consensuses, estimates. The only thing that has been shown to be effective in reducing transmission is the mask and distance ”. Although, he acknowledges that bubble groups are advisable: “The ideal is to keep closed circles of about 5 or 6 people and avoid meeting people you haven’t seen for a long time ”.

With respect to conducting tests before attending a celebration, López Castro explains that “the tests have a high positive predictive power, especially if there are symptoms, but that it comes out negative is not a guarantee, as was seen in the case of the massive contagion of the workers of the Regional Hospital of Malaga after a Christmas meal, on all if you are asymptomatic. The test cannot be taken as a rigorous determination. In addition, you always have to wear a mask even if the test is negative ”.



Effect of covid vaccination in children

Regarding the beginning of the inoculations of the Covid-19 vaccine in children under 12 years of age, López Castro clarifies that “the vaccination is done taking into account that right now the transmitting vehicle are those under 12 years of age, not so much because of how the disease occurs in them. This population group acts as a vector. In any case, we must be cautious and watch out for possible adverse effects ”.

“Without a doubt, in general, mass vaccination has served to reduce the rate of ICU admissions, the rate of hospitalizations and severe Covid. By probability they are entering the ICU vaccinated, but there is still a higher proportion of unvaccinated “, highlights the internist, who also believes it is important to remember that”we cannot relax measures even if we are vaccinated because a vaccinated person continues to be a transmitter, although to a lesser degree than a non-vaccinated person ”.

Evolution of the pandemic

Asked if new variants will come, López Castro is convinced that they will. “There was the Epsilon, the Landa … The variants with the highest transmission rate will be imposed. It is a matter of time before another strain appears. Even when? There are experts who believe that until 2024 or even 2030, when the world’s population adapts to viruses. The Covid-19 will remain like a flu, “highlights the specialist.

In the short term, the internist predicts a continuity of vaccinations. “Periodic doses await us. To stop the pandemic, the rate of vaccination at the planetary level influences because ecological pressure is applied in the western countries where it is vaccinated, and where it is not done or is done to a lesser extent is where it tends to mutate. If there is not a uniform vaccination rate, we will be in this situation. The virus learns and seeks to survive.