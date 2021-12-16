Interview with Jesús San Miguel, Medicine Award 2021

Jesús San Miguel, Medical Director of the University of Navarra Clinic and Scientific Director of Cima and specialist in Hematology and Hemotherapy.

The specialist in Hematology and Hemotherapy, Jesus San Miguel, Medical Director of the University of Navarra Clinic and Scientific Director of Cima, has been awarded the prize Medicine 2021, a distinction awarded by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and which is considered one of the most important in scientific research in Spain. In statements to Medical Writing, He explains that “the responsibility of receiving it lies in doing things better and that we continue to do them,” and his main goal is “not to disappoint.”

His research work has focused on the search and implementation of new therapies, seeking the introduction and evaluation of new therapeutic combinations that today are part of the standard treatment of the disease of the multiple myeloma. San Miguel has encouraged and promoted different national and international groups and societies, such as the Spanish Myeloma Group or the European Myeloma Network, among others, and has contributed to the development of the International Multiple Myeloma Staging System and the development of techniques for the detection of minimal residual disease. Recently, and for the fourth consecutive year, San Miguel has appeared on the list ‘Highly Cited Researches 2021‘by Clarivate, which includes him among the 6,600 most cited scientists in the world, of which 109 are Spanish.

What does a doctor feel when receiving the 2021 National Prize for Medicine?

When one receives an award of this type, one has contradictory feelings: on the one hand, the joy of having made a journey together with other colleagues. I consider myself a debtor for having had so many extraordinary people by my side, both in the time of Salamanca (head of the Hematology Service of the University Hospital of Salamanca, between 1991 and 2013) and in the current one of the University of Navarra. These people have offered great generosity by putting at the service of our group many ideas that we have been able to carry out for the benefit of patients.

And on the other hand, in a contradictory sense, my specialty is multiple myeloma and I see how many patients continue to relapse and, unfortunately, continue to die. That is the responsibility you have when you receive this award: to do things better and keep doing them. With which these two feelings are mixed and, regarding the second, there are only two words: “do not disappoint”.

As the author of more than 800 papers in international journals, what do you think has been your most relevant contribution to Medicine?

I think the most relevant contribution has been to make groups and groups. In this sense, I have created a Castilian-Leonese cooperative group where we worked together and where we shared new treatments with doctors in our region, in addition to creating the Spanish Myeloma Group or the European Myeloma Network.

For all that, my contribution is that obsession to work as a team and also to be able to train many residents. There are already 40 doctoral students that have flown and some of them now have an impressive prestige.

One of his professional milestones has been the approach to multiple myeloma. How has the evolution of the early detection of the disease lived?

I started working on multiple myeloma in the late 1970s. At that time, only morphology existed for the diagnosis of these patients, and for their treatment there was only one drug: Melphalan. At that time, the median survival was only two years, a figure that today would imply that we have done something wrong.

The fact that progression-free survival is established between five or 10 years and survival between 10 or 15, is an absolute paradigm shift and we consider it a challenge to continue improving. For the patient with multiple myeloma, more than 10 new drugs have been approved, in different combinations, and we have been fortunate to have the cooperative myeloma group that has contributed to such important things as new diagnostic criteria for this disease or new monitoring concepts, where residual disease has been very important.

We consider cancer as an iceberg, to which we can only see the tip. Therefore, we focus on developing techniques that allow us to see the bottom of that iceberg, which is what makes the patient relapse. With the latter, we were able to detect one tumor cell among a million normal cells with these residual disease techniques.

“We managed to delay the progression of myeloma disease by more than 7 years”

And in the therapeutic field, there are at least 5 drug combinations that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, for its acronym in English) but we also made reference to treatment and early diagnosis and that is quiescent myeloma, which requires of periodic medical follow-up as it does not cause symptoms.

At a certain point, the group and I decided that if much progress had been made in prostate, breast or lung cancer, it had been because of the concept of ‘Early Detection and Early Intervention’. and we ask ourselves: Why not apply this to the field of myeloma? Since it was a paradigm that was not contemplated. And that is how the first thing we did was to identify, within quiescent myelomas, those that had a high risk of transformation.

In this way, we consider ‘high risk’ those that in two years became aggressive myelomas; hence our decision to do a clinical trial for these patients. And that clinical trial, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine, resulted in delaying disease progression by more than 7 years. And, as a result, many groups have followed this path of exploration that, ultimately, has one goal: to cure patients.

Last February you published a study on CAR-T Cells treatment, what did this work mean to you?

This work was also published in The New England Journal of Medicine in which patients who no longer had any other treatment option were treated with CAR-T and the responses were spectacular. Some examples of the results were how we achieved 30 percent complete remissions in some cases, with a median progression-free survival of 12 months at the optimal dose.

Although they have given excellent results, there are also patients who have not responded and sometimes I remember them more than those who did, so the path has to follow.

What do you think is the current positioning of CAR-T therapies in Spain?

I think that alongside CAR-T therapies there are other very interesting therapies which are ‘bispecific antibodies’, very similar in essence and are part of immunotherapy.

What bispecific antibodies do is that they have a kind of double anchor: one to anchor against the tumor cell and the other against the T lymphocyte. Then, they bring the T lymphocyte closer to the tumor cell and destroy it. What CAR-T does is modify our T lymphocytes to make them more aggressive and thus destroy tumor cells. Therefore, they are two very similar pathways and also tend to have the same target, the tumor cell. I believe that the positioning of these treatments should be to have them available as soon as possible but, above all, to investigate them in early treatment lines because this has not yet been considered.

“We know that they are very expensive treatments, but the cheapest is to cure the sick”

Also, in a fifth line of treatment, when the patient is already very affected and his immune system is not the best we would like to have, why not use these drugs? Yes, at the end of the day, we are working with CAR-T and biospecific in the first line of treatment. For this reason, I believe that this should be the way.

We know that they are very expensive treatments, but the cheapest of all is to cure the sick, and that they can return to their active life is the most productive for the country. Therefore, the idea of ​​being able to bring these therapies to the patient with a new diagnosis or a first relapse, for me is the most attractive.

CAR-T therapies represent a breakthrough in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Could they be applied in some type of solid cancer?

In our group we have a project for the development of CAR-T in solid tumors and it is more complicated. The advantage of the hematological tumor is that circulating cells express the antigen and it is very easy for the lymphocyte to recognize and locate it. However, in the solid tumor, the lymphocyte has to get inside the tumor to go after the antigen. This has a physical difficulty that is easy to see and that is why they have this delay in their development.

But we must not forget that immunotherapy in solid tumors is probably one of the best ways, without forgetting chemotherapy, to treat these types of tumors, and CAR-T and biospecific antibodies are already there and we have to develop them.

We are working on a very nice idea with a CAR-T to try to attack the microenvironment. We realized that tumor development is the consequence of a dialogue that exists between the tumor cell, which has received signals to grow, and the microenvironment in which it grows, which is a permissive microenvironment that favors its growth. For this reason, we have thought that trying to target the microenvironment could be interesting.

What is your opinion of the current situation of Hematology in our country?

It seems to me that Hematology has been a spearhead in cancer development. The first monoclonal antibodies for treatment began in hematological patients and perhaps it was due to the accessibility of the tumor cell.

I think without a doubt it is one of the flagship specialties that Spanish health has. That said, a short time ago we had a meeting in which the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH) invited some experts to give their opinion on this issue and in it I said: “Please, let’s not forget what the secret of Hematology, and this has been that the hematologist is a dual doctor who works in the laboratory and in the patient’s bed, which has made Hematology unique and its growth “

If Hematology continues along this path of biological and clinical unity, this specialty will contribute, not only to the hematological patient but also to other patients, knowledge that can be key in the development of medicine.