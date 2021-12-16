Is Miguel Vargas in the Dodgers’ plans?

LOS ANGELES – When a new Labor Agreement is finalized between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, the Dodgers will immediately focus on trying to improve their big team roster.
In the meantime, the Los Angeles club will spend a good time evaluating its Minor League system. The lack of depth was a weak point for the team in 2021. But if the development of key prospects goes as anticipated, the Dodgers think the next batch of youngsters will give them a much needed boost in 2022.
Los Angeles’ biggest weakness this year was depth among position players. That’s why Cuban infielder Miguel Vargas, who was recognized by the organization as Minor League Player of the Year in 2021, is projected to provide the team with another quality position player for next season.
Vargas always had the ability to hit for average and that continued this year with a .319 average, including .321 with Double-A Tulsa. But Vargas’ biggest jump in 2021 was in his power. He set a career high with 23 home runs. He only hit a total of nine during his first two minor league seasons.
The Dodgers intend to continue developing Vargas as a third baseman, but the youngster also has the ability to play in the first base, which would present him with more opportunities to make his big team debut sometime in 2022.