Jay O’Neill sentenced to 129 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Rosimar Rodríguez

More than a year after the crime, Jay O’Neill González Mercado He was sentenced this Thursday to 129 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Rosimar Rodríguez Gómez.

This was determined by the judge Carmen Otero Ferreiras, in the Bayamón Court, in the presence of the now convicted person and part of Rosimar’s family, including his parents, Rosa Gomez Y Roberto rodriguez.

On the charge of first degree murder, González Mercado received a fixed sentence of 99 years. For the kidnapping charge, the judge imposed 25 years on him, and for a charge of giving false information to the authorities, she imposed three years in jail.

According to the Penal Code, the convict will serve 99 years in prison for the three cases.

Regarding the two charges for violation of the Weapons Law, Judge Otero Ferreiras imposed 10 years on him under article 6.05 (carrying, transporting or using firearms without a license). This penalty was doubled to 20 years. By article 6.14 (shooting or pointing firearms), he imposed five years, which were doubled to 10 years.

These penalties must be served consecutively with 99 years in prison for murder, for a total of 129 years in prison.

“Justice has been done”

Upon leaving Room 706, Rosimar’s mother agreed with the sentence against González Mercado, while reiterating her conviction that the young man did not act alone.

Photos by Rosimar Rodríguez Gómez. (Supplied)

“I know he is not going to return it to me, but justice was served,” said Gómez.

While waiting for the reading of the sentence, in the room it was observed when the convict exchanged eye contact with Rosimar’s family. At one point, he kept his gaze fixed on Rosimar’s mother, and also on the young woman’s aunt, Marangelí Gómez Ortiz.

“That’s when I realized the kind of person Jay O’Neill is, he never lowered his head, he looked into my eyes, an act of … I don’t know, I saw him as a challenge,” said Gómez Ortiz. “I hope that one day, that he repents … and that he mentions the people who were involved in the murder and kidnapping of my niece.”

For her part, the prosecutor Jessika Correa She stated that she was satisfied with the sentence, while pointing out that “this stage of the process is ending today. He has a right to appeal, as has everything sentenced in Puerto Rico. The sentence is the one that proceeds in law ”.

Meanwhile, to questions about whether the convict showed regret after being found guilty, his lawyer, Manuel Morales Schmidt He replied that this detail is something “very personal”, and that it was not the time to discuss it.

Background of the case

Rosimar was 20 years old when she was kidnapped, on September 17, 2020, from the home she shared with her cousin, Zaida Martínez Rodríguez, in the Sabana Seca neighborhood, in Toa Baja. His body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on September 27, on the shores of PR-165, in Dorado.

Rosimar’s death was officially listed as a kidnapping and murder two days after the body was found, on September 29.

González Mercado was arrested and charged on October 15, almost a month after the murder. The charges were: one for murder in the first degree, one for kidnapping, one for giving false information to the authorities and two for violation of the Weapons Law. He did not post a $ 2 million bond.

After several delays in the preliminary hearing process, the judge Sylvia Diaz Solla, of the Bayamón Court, found cause for trial against the young man on November 25, 2020.

In the photo, Rosa Gómez, Rosimar’s mother. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

González Mercado chose to face a jury trial, which means that the determination of guilt would fall on a panel of 12 people. His defense sought to paralyze the trial process, but a panel of the Court of Appeals ruled that a motion to dismiss the charges was not admissible.

He was released from prison on July 28, 2021, when the term of habeas corpus, although for another case not related to Rosimar. It turns out that González Mercado was charged along with two other individuals for the murder of an 18-year-old, in events that occurred on June 26, 2019 in Aibonito.

The young man was later arrested for violating the conditions of supervised release.

The parade of witnesses began on September 16, 2021, one day after one year of the murder. One of the witnesses was precisely Zaida, who told the jury and judge Otero Ferreiras the moment when her cousin was kidnapped in a white Suzuki SX4 car from the residence they shared in Toa Baja.

The first of Rosimar testified that the young woman arrived at her house at 9:00 pm that Thursday “nervous, pale, strange, scared”, after celebrating her grandfather’s birthday with her family, in Cayey. He added that Rosimar made several calls to his ex-partner’s cell phone, Jolenis Soto Adorno, who did not reply.

The investigation of the case found that O’Neill González kidnapped Rosimar by means of intimidation and force, after deceiving her by writing text messages to her cell phone posing as her ex-partner, to obtain her location.

On October 6, González Mercado was found unanimously guilty of all the charges against him for the cruel kidnapping and murder of Rosimar.