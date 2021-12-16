Jeff Bezos’ plan to never grow old

What good is being the richest man in the world if your life will only last another 30 years at the most? Jeff Bezos should have asked himself this question before he made a large investment in Altos Labs, the new startup that rejuvenates cells in the laboratory and deals with biological reprogramming.

The company was founded by billionaire businessman and technology investor Yuri Milner, who appointed scientist Richard Klausner, former director of the US National Cancer Institute, as CEO.

Drew angererGetty Images

Biological reprogramming is a technique discovered in 2006 by scientist Shinya Yamanaka (who will join Altos Labs). He made cells “pluripotent”, discovering that any cell can become any cell. In this sense, he was able to work on cell reprogramming, experimenting in mice and hoping to one day take it to humans.

In reality, the contraindications of this technique and the currently insurmountable limitations of the human being are a reality to consider, but many billionaires are investing in research on this topic. Bezos is without a doubt one of them.

In one of his letters to Amazon shareholders, he said: “Avoiding death is something that must be worked on …. If living beings do not actively work to prevent it, they will end up merging with their environment and will cease to exist as autonomous beings. This is what happens when they die. “

