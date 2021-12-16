Jennifer Garner “unflappable” after Ben Affleck’s controversial comments

It was only 24 hours after Ben Affleck’s statements about his marriage to Jennifer Garner, but she seems to have been unaffected.

Garner was photographed on Wednesday taking a walk through Santa Monica, California, with a cup of coffee and a big smile on his face. “He would still have been drinking had he stayed married to her,” Affleck said in a chat with Howard Stern.

Affleck and Garner They were married from 2005 to 2018 and had 3 children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, 16, 12 and 9 years old respectively.

“I was like, ‘I can’t go for my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’” She added in the revealing interview. “And what I did was, I drank a bottle of whiskey and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Affleck said.

However, Garner doesn’t seem to be as upset by Affleck’s remarks, at least not in public.

During her morning walk with her children, she was relaxed and calm, which seems to be her modus operandi when it comes to matters related to her ex-husband.

Last week, Affleck was seen venting to Garner, and he seemed very distraught due to his boisterous arm movements and wide eyes.

However, she only listened to him attentively and remained calm with her hands at her sides.

In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, Garner took a look at his dynamic with Affleck.

“He’s a complicated guy,” she told the publication at the time. “I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun shines elsewhere, it is cold. It can cast a big shadow. “