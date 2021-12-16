Jennifer Lopez sang “On My Way” at the finale of The Voice

Jennifer Lopez, shines in the finale of The Voice with On My Way | AP

Once again the singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez shared a video where she appears in her most recent participation in The Voice conquering everyone who was present in the venue where it took place.

This beautiful celebrity has been combining two of her greatest talents, the first as a singer and the second as an actress, since Jennifer Lopez was once again promoting his movie “Marry Me”.

17 hours ago you shared the singing video where she was wearing a beautiful white dress with a cut on one of her legs, thanks to which we could enjoy seeing this shapely part of her body.

This garment he was wearing had a kind of long cape made of the same fabric it was made with, its neck was high and fitted at the waist.

As footwear she was using a pair of high ankle boots also in white, which is undoubtedly one of her favorite colors, since on several occasions we have seen her wear garments with this tone, and in her own house she has several white furniture .

Jennifer Lopez is not only a singer and actress, but also an excellent dancer | EFE



The song that JLo was performing in “On my way“, which is the song from his next movie, which will be released in February 2022, apparently on Valentine’s Day.

In this new film project he will be sharing leading credits alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma.

The video you shared Jennifer Lopez Marc Anthony’s ex-wife has 3:31 minutes in total, there is a huge stage where it has several projectors that show some scenes from Marry Me, which you probably already saw in the trailers.

In less than 24 hours since the publication of her video, the singer, actress and businesswoman already has 751,514 total views, in addition to 2,328 comments where her fans are excited to see her perform this melody.

Ben Affleck’s current girlfriend released her most recent film in 2019, although she has been working on other projects it has been Marry Me, with which we have seen her most excited.

Her fans show their enthusiasm when they see her interpret this melody, especially due to the fact that we will be able to see her again in a romantic movie and that curiously it is related to a wedding, this being not the first time we have seen her in a film of this type. .