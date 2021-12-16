Jomari Goyso admitted that his departure from Despierta América, from “Sin rollo” was a decision from “above”. They removed

Jomari goyso was part of the section “No roll” from Despierta América. And although his opinions were among the most anticipated in each case that was debated there, it is also true that on many occasions the controversy came with him. But this is a particular characteristic of the famous Spanish critic, which his audience certainly appreciates.

But beyond any appreciation, the truth is that Jomari Goyso stopped appearing overnight. And now everyone knows what happened. Jomari didn’t decide to leave, they were. The statement of the Spanish on this matter was prompted in his podcast “Sin rodeo”. Where, in conversation with Tony Dandrades, the critic and host of Sal y Pimienta responded to the question: “Couldn’t you go back to Sin roll?”

Jomari’s response was not long in coming and about this he said: “It is not in my power Tony, I did not leave Despierta América. It was a decision from above, as they say on television ”.

Apparently the fact that he is as a driver in Sal y Pimienta is what makes him limited to appearing only in that program. This is what apparently influences that it is no longer appearing either in El Gordo y la Flaca. But everything seems to indicate that these types of decisions have not been easy for Jomari to assimilate, since he fought hard to be part of Despierta América, to some extent.

Regarding this, he specifically said: “I fought a lot to make Despierta América, Luz Ma (producer of the Univision morning program) knows, but then I have a power that I have, but then there is another that I do not control.” And he clarified that the dynamics, or the essence of “Sin rollo” is something that he really loves. And to be honest, the personality of the fashion critic is really essential in a space like this.

