Journalist Anabel Hernández reveals the alleged motive for the attack against Salvador Cabañas

It was on January 25, 2010 when Salvador Cabins suffered an accident in the South of the Mexico City when he was in the Bar Bar together with his wife. The footballer, at that time was shot by the well-known “JJ”. The situation after this was investigative, as the player saved his life, but was unable to continue his football career.

Little had been made known about the issue years later, but at that time there were interrogations that allowed us to connect the dots to find out the reason why the problem had occurred. So after 11 years of this terrible news, journalist Anabel Hernández wrote the book “Emma and the Ladies of the Narco” where one part refers to the former Paraguayan footballer.

It is in the chapter titled “The Barbie and the other dolls” where the writer reveals that through the journalistic investigation the former player of the America would have had a relationship with the actress Arleth Teran just when she was a couple of La Barbie, so this drug dealer would not have been left with knowing, but acted that way.

The versions coincide with the aggression of Cabañas

One of the people who at that time was summoned to give his statement regarding what happened was the current partner of the aggressor, Silvia “La Chiva” Irabien. After his explanation of the events had been taken, a blanket appeared near the offices of the Federal Judicial Power, signed by Barbie and addressed to JJ’s girlfriend, referring to what happened with Cabañas.