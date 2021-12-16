You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Fernando Quintero
Instagram: @juanferquinterop
It is the first goal for the Colombian player with the Shenzen shirt.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
December 16, 2021, 10:58 AM
Juan Fernando Quintero It took him 16 games to score his first goal in the China’s Shenzen shirt, which he reached earlier this year from River plate from Argentina.
The midfielder scored this Thursday in the game that his team drew 1-1 against Changchung Yatai, in the Chinese first division.
(Also read: Confirm date and time of the playoff game between Colombia and Peru)
Quintero came from the bench to score the tie
The goal came in the 77th minute, after an assist from Li Yuanyi, to equalize the score. Quintero had entered in the 70th minute, replacing Wang Yongpo.
🚨 Juanfer’s goal 🚨
Moments ago Juanfer Quintero scored this goal so that his team is drawing 1-1 at Changchun.
Will it be your last goal on Asian soil?pic.twitter.com/Jo9XzOSv03
– # 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 🏆 (@NumeralRiver) December 16, 2021
It should be remembered that the Chinese League was in recess for four months and resumed on December 13.
During that period, Quintero traveled to Colombia and trained with Independiente Medellín to stay in shape and attend the National Team call.
Quintero’s figures with Shenzen
Quintero has played 16 games for Shenzen. It is the first goal he has scored, but he has provided five assists this season.
(In addition: Covid-19 outbreak in Real Madrid is complicated: five more cases)
Shenzen ranks sixth in the Chinese league, with 25 points, 14 behind the leader, Shandong Taishan. The next game will be on Sunday, against Hebei, at 7 in the morning, Colombian time.
SPORTS
December 16, 2021, 10:58 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.