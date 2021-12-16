Juan Fernando Quintero It took him 16 games to score his first goal in the China’s Shenzen shirt, which he reached earlier this year from River plate from Argentina.

The midfielder scored this Thursday in the game that his team drew 1-1 against Changchung Yatai, in the Chinese first division.

Quintero came from the bench to score the tie

The goal came in the 77th minute, after an assist from Li Yuanyi, to equalize the score. Quintero had entered in the 70th minute, replacing Wang Yongpo.

🚨 Juanfer’s goal 🚨 Moments ago Juanfer Quintero scored this goal so that his team is drawing 1-1 at Changchun.

It should be remembered that the Chinese League was in recess for four months and resumed on December 13.

During that period, Quintero traveled to Colombia and trained with Independiente Medellín to stay in shape and attend the National Team call.

Quintero’s figures with Shenzen

Quintero has played 16 games for Shenzen. It is the first goal he has scored, but he has provided five assists this season.

Shenzen ranks sixth in the Chinese league, with 25 points, 14 behind the leader, Shandong Taishan. The next game will be on Sunday, against Hebei, at 7 in the morning, Colombian time.

