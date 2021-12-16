Kevin Durant surpasses LeBron James and Stephen Curry as NBA’s Best in Former Player Poll

A study conducted by The Athletic A 118 former league stars revealed some details such as the current top figure, the best coach and other aspects.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) It generates every time it can certain debates about who are the best of all time, imagine what that can be when you ask yourself with the most prominent of today, with names like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, to mention some.

Well, the portal The Athletic conducted a survey to a select group of 118 former league players, who were consulted about how things are at the moment in the competition, in terms of players, coaches and other aspects.

Anonymously, these former NBA figures responded to questions from the media, the main one being “Who is the best player today?”, where the first place is not occupied by LeBron James, who was second with 31.6 percent of the preferences, but the winner was Kevin Durant, star of Brooklyn nets, with 44.2%.

The best in the NBA according to a survey of former players



So much KD As the King they widely surpassed their pursuers, leaving the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo in third place (13.6%), fourth for Stephen Curry (3.5%), lagging further behind Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic (5th and 6th with 1.8% each); and 0.9% of the votes for Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson.

These same former players also responded to the question of who is the best current coach in the NBA, where he leads Gregg popovich with 24.1%, followed by Steve Kerr (20.3%), Doc Rivers (13.2%), Monty williams (10.4%) and Erik spoelstra (8.5%).