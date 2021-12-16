Kisses on the mouth, the questioned custom of Vicente Fernández’s family

The Fernandezes have never had a problem showing their affection in public, however, their displays of affection have been highly questioned.

Just as a result of her death, Zoraida Gómez shared a photo on her Instagram account where she said that Vicente Fernández had given her “her first kiss”, as stated in the image in which she appears as a girl and that she herself shared.

Although the publication was in an affectionate tone for the artist, people criticized this fact, as she was a minor. The truth is that Chente and his family have always shown their affection in this way.

In 2009, during an event at the AVFG in which “El Potrillo”, his girlfriend and Doña Cuquita were present, Ventaneando’s cameras captured Chente’s son taking a peck with his girlfriend, but also with Doña Cuquita, his mother.

In the program, the hosts questioned the kisses on the mouth between them, and Daniel Bisogno commented “That is very bad”, to which Atala Sarmiento added, “They are very different customs that each family has, there are families in which it is used “, But his partner went a little further and said that if they did that on a normal day,” at Christmas they screw up. “









This was not forgotten by Vicente Fernández, and when he did an interview with Mara Patricia Catañeda in 2019, he remembered that episode and even launched a very direct one at Daniel Bisogno.

“(Bisogno said) There with the Fernández they kiss, the father with the daughter, the son with the mother and he said ‘on a Christmas they will surely screw up’, and I have not seen Daniel but surely one day I will see him, I think that a few slaps are not going to take them away, you are very pig Daniel, you do not measure the consequences ”.