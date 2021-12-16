Kun Agüero: why is he retiring and what illness does he have

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although it was a rumor that had gained strength in recent weeks, yesterday Sergio Aguero confirmed that put an end to his career due to a ventricular arrhythmia, same that was detected in the now ex-footballer after having to get out of change due to discomfort in the pechor during the game between Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés.

“When the studies are done, it is seen that he has a small scar in an area in the heart. This scar it generates an electrical source that produces arrhythmias. It stimulates itself and begins to have palpitations because the heart starts to go faster. As it is in the ventricle, is a ventricular arrhythmia“explained the cardiologist Roberto Peidró to ‘Radio con Vos’ from Buenos Aires, which has been treating Kun since 2004.

But what is a cardiac arrhythmia?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat which “occur when the electrical impulses that coordinate the heartbeat do not work properly,” causing can too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia) or irregularly shaped.

About the venticular arrhythmines, the aforementioned clinic website details that “is a heart rhythm disorder (arrhythmia) caused by abnormal electrical signals in the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles) “.

It is estimated that a healthy heart registers at 60 and 100 beats per minute at rest, while when suffering a ventricular tachycardia, the organ beats faster and it can record 100 or more beats every 60 seconds.

What are the symptoms?

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Daze

Feeling of fast heartbeat (palpitations)

Chest pain (angina)

In more serious cases, loss of consciousness or fainting may occur and even cardiac arrest may occur.

“I feel good right now. The first two weeks were tough. When I had my first physical test at the clinic, the doctors told me that there was a very big possibility that I couldn’t go on and I started to mentalize myself. I had been processing it.

“When they called me and said it was final, it took me days to process it. I was hopeful, but no. Now I’m fine, but it was difficult,” said the Kun on the subject during the conference in which he confirmed his retirement.