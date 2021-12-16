Lasso announces a US $ 25 increase to the basic salary of Ecuador

Government of Ecuador explains increase in basic salary 1:35

(CNN Spanish) –– The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced on Monday night an increase in the unified basic salary of US $ 25, which from January 2022 will be US $ 425.

During his message to the country, Lasso pointed out that it is necessary to continue with the economic reactivation and improve the indicators.

“The reactivation must have a human face, that of the neediest families. The new wealth must first reach the workers, those who push, sweat and go out of their way to make our economy grow,” Lasso emphasized.

According to the government, this is the highest percentage increase in the last 8 years in the basic salary of Ecuador.

In 2013 the increase in the unified basic salary was US $ 26 and in 2012 it was US $ 28.

During 2021, due to the pandemic, there was no salary increase in Ecuador.

The Chamber of Industries and Production has described this increase as “political and not technical.” And he assures that it would stop the incorporation of people to full employment in Ecuador.

The president of the Quito Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Loaiza, referred to the salary increase announced by Lasso and said that this measure does not contribute to the existence of more job opportunities in the country.

Economic analysts such as Alberto Acosta Burneo reacted to the measure: “It is good news for those who have a job. But, bad news for those who do not have one and now it will be more difficult to get it.”

While the representatives of the union sectors say that this decision is “a partial victory of the working classes” and ask the Assembly to discuss a new draft of the labor code.