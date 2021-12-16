Latest news Yankees go for Rizzo and Elvis Andrus

Although it is not yet possible to negotiate possible contracts with the players due to the ongoing strike between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Union (MLBPA), the New York Yankees They seem to be active at least as far as winter market rumors go.

As is well known, the New York management is looking for a reliable shortstop and first baseman. At the moment the latest updates suggest that they are Anthony Rizzo (1B) and the Venezuelan Elvis andrus (SS) who would lead to be incorporated into the Bombers roster once the new collective agreement between the league and the Association is signed.

Yankees still very interested in signing Anthony Rizzo

Anthony Rizzo said that the moment was not suitable to sign before the last December 2 decreed the lockout between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA). However, the former first baseman for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees claimed to have enjoyed free agency before negotiations were suspended.

It is known that among the teams interested in signing the veteran first baseman are the Bombers, Cubs and Braves, who would try to replace Freddie Freeman on the first mat, as the current champion also became a free agent after the end of the 2021 season. Brian Cashman, general manager of New York, reiterated that they continue to have their sights fixed on Rizzo and continue to maintain contact with his representative agent.

The executive also noted that although the priority appears to be Rizzo, the board is also weighing more options. It emerged that the Mules would be attempting to trade A’s for Matt Olson, according to a source from NJ Advance Media.

Yankees: Now the Venezuelan Elvis Andrus sounds to reach shortstop

With the MLB work stoppage already reaching almost two weeks after it was enacted by the team owners upon expiration of the joint contract with the union, the MLBPA. For this reason, at the moment no major league signing or hiring can be done, with some teams accelerating their signings before the fateful December 1 arrived, with perhaps the New York Yankees being the team that disappointed the most before the closing at practically no signatures.

Much was speculated that the same Yankees would go for the great free agents at shortstop such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien or Carlos Correa, signing none of them and other names are already beginning to emerge, such as the possible Plan B or even C of the Bombers. from the Bronx, with the Venezuelan newspaper El Meridiano suggesting that the team would be interested in putting together a trade with the Oakland Athletics for Elvis Andrus.

Andrus was traded from the Texas Rangers to the A’s last season after spending his entire career at Arlington, leaving him a one-year contract with a 2023 option from the deal he signed in 2015 for 8 years and $ 120 million, with salary. of $ 14 million by 2022.

The good thing about a possible trade for Andrus is that the Yankees would not absorb the entire Venezuelan contract, since the Texas Rangers would cover more than 50% of the money owed to him, so it would be a low-cost option and defensively good. His offense, however, has been in constant decline for a few years with an OPS + of 77 since 2018, with a .255 / .302 / .360 batting line since then.