Latino ex-con arrested in Florida for murder of teenager in New York warehouse

Anthony Fonseca, an ex-convict, was arrested in Florida as a suspect in the murder of a teenager last month at a warehouse in Staten Island (NYC).

Fonseca, 50, a resident of the New Brighton neighborhood, was transferred back to New York City yesterday to face charges for the murder on November 21 of Keondre Adams (18), in what police described as retaliation for a previous theft, highlighted Daily News. Adams was a young father, and he enjoyed rapping and playing basketball, family members said.

According to police, Fonseca shot Adams in the chest inside “What U Need Deli & Grill” on Westervelt Av near Carroll Place in St. George, and then fled to Riviera Beach (Florida), where police found him on December 1.

A grand jury charged him with the Adams murder earlier this month. Yesterday at his arraignment in the Staten Island Supreme Court he was ordered to remain detained without the right to bail. In 2011 Fonseca served a sentence in a state prison for an attempted robbery, according to public records.

Attacks on warehouses in New York are common, both to employees and customers. Last night, a 20-year-old was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Brooklyn. And in October, an immigrant store worker was stabbed to death in East Harlem, in an apparent argument over 50 cents on the price of a cigarette.

Until last week the city had 1,476 shootings in 2021, a 45% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels.