LeBron and Lakers rematch? The star who was denied in the summer is again available for exchange

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly traded for this player in the NBA offseason and backtracked. Now, LeBron James and company have another chance.

With how chaotic the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the team of Los angeles lakersRumors that a squad swap is coming is hardly surprising, in fact it is likely to happen sooner rather than later.

In the summer, the general manager Rob pelinka moved many pieces, got rid of several important players and brought many others, in order to help Lebron James Y Anthony Davis to win back the ring they got in 2020. Until now, the experiment was unsuccessful.

One of the great movements was to have brought Russell westbrook from Washington Wizards in exchange for a package that included Kyle kuzma, Montrezl harrell Y Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. But, that was only possible because they had thrown back another transfer that they almost made …

And that they were going to do was with Sacramento kings, by the escort Buddy Hield. Today, Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the entire NBA and many believe that he would have been much better suited for these Lakers than Westbrook.

Buddy Hield and the Los Angeles Lakers rematch?

Now, Los Angeles has a second chance, since according to journalist Jason Anderson who reported via the SacBee portal, Hield and Marvin Bagley III, are the two players the Kings are offering in hopes of getting a good player in return. Is it Westbrook?