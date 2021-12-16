León puts a price on Jean Meneses, what clubs are looking for him?

The Club León painting puts a price on Jean Meneses, Chilean footballer who with his good performances has reached a great poster and is already sought by other Liga MX clubs for what will be the Clausura 2022 tournament.

28-year-old left midfielder, holder with León and recurring for the Chilean National Team He has earned a good reputation within Mexican soccer to such a degree that they are already looking for him from other institutions.

They put a price on it

Although León does not rule out the departure of Meneses, the reality is that hiring the famous ‘Takeshi’ is not easy at all. He still has a long contract with the Fiera and the starting price scales too much.

Input, has a contract until December 2023, for which they have at least two years left in the institution; Club León puts a price on Jean Meneses and this scales up to 6 million dollarsThis according to information from the journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena.

What clubs are looking for it?

At the moment there are two Liga MX teams who want to get the services of Jean Meneses and have it in the folder.

Toluca

The Red Devils of Toluca, via Ignacio Ambriz they are extremely interested in taking over the services of the Chilean midfielder; The coach has asked for it and from the board they know that they would have to make an extremely important financial effort to add him to their squad.

Pachuca

The Tuzos de Pachuca, as León’s ‘brothers’ perhaps have more opportunities to take over Meneses, they could put players on the table as an exchange. At the moment there is no formal offer, but interest in the footballer is on the table.

