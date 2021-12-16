less than 100 euros for a beautiful mobile with a large screen and a 5,000 mAh battery

The realme C21Y falls below the barrier of 100 euros and reaffirms itself as one of the best cheap mobiles that you can buy or give away.

The realme C21Y It is one of the best cheap mobiles that you can give away at Christmas, an even more interesting purchase if we take into account that it is on sale. Right now in Amazon the realme C21Y falls below the barrier of 100 euros, you can buy it for only 98.99 euros.

It’s about the 3GB + 32GB version, more than enough for users who only give a basic use to the smartphone. This has a recommended retail price of 129.99 euros, so the current discount exceeds 30 euros. For this modest price you can get a terminal with a beautiful design, a large 6.5-inch screen and, best of all, a 5,000 mAh battery that promises great behavior. Amazon shares price with PcComponents, where you can also buy it for 98.99 euros.

Buy the realme C21Y for less than 100 euros

This mobile really has a beautiful design on the back, especially in the version of sky blue color. In addition, its thickness of 9.1 millimeters and its weight of 200 grams offer a strong feeling when we hold it in our hands. On the front it mounts a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, more than correct quality for its price.

As far as power is concerned, I have really decided to give this model a Unisoc T610 processor that you will be able to fulfill basic tasks in good manners, such as chatting on WhatsApp or browsing social networks. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that you can expand with microSD card.

With the realme C21Y you can also take good photos to save them in your personal album or share them on platforms such as Instagram. This is possible thanks to its 13 MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 2 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. We stayed in this back part to tell you that that’s where the fingerprint reader from the terminal. As far as the front camera is concerned, it is 5 MP.

The crown jewel of the realme C21Y is its 5,000 mAh battery, which may even reach two days of autonomy if the use is not very demanding. As an outstanding detail, supports reverse charging, so you can charge other devices with the terminal. If you are looking for a cheap mobile that performs well with basic use, sign up for this realme C21Y for less than 100 euros.

