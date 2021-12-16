“Líos de Familia” exclusive Dominican series for the Pantaya platform

Santo Domingo, RD.

Pantaya, the streaming platform for Spanish-language movies and series, and Dominican Republic-based production company Caribbean Films, announced their latest original series “Líos de Familia,” which ended its first run in the Dominican Republic.

The series marks the companies’ first co-production, bringing together some of the most talented actors and filmmakers in the country.

“Líos de Familia” stars comedians Raymond Pozo (Que León) and Miguel Céspedes (Que León) alongside Cheddy García (Dirty Work).

The series is directed by Frank Perozo (Colao), Dominican actor and director, along with filmmaker and television producer José Enrique Pintor (Culpables) as co-director. Painter co-wrote the comic script with Juan Tejeda (Paraíso Para 2).

Kendy Yanoreth is the general producer of the series, which will premiere in the United States and Puerto Rico on the streaming platform Pantaya in the first quarter of 2022.

What it brings

“Líos de Familia” exhibits the lives of the residents of a picturesque, middle-class building in Santo Domingo, in which viewers will see peculiar characters trying to coexist with each other.

Among the residents is a disgraced politician Esteban (Miguel Céspedes) and his wife Cristina (Marta González) who somehow own two apartments in building 28.

Also residing is the God fearing bank worker, Job (Raymond Pozo) who is raising his teenage son, Josué while sighing for his neighbor Maritza (Cheddy García) a hairdresser who works outside the home and who lives with her teenage daughter Shanty ( Rosemary Herrand) and her rowdy mother Yaya (Ana María Arias).

There are also the music producer Rodo (Irving Alberti) and his young pupil, a rapper named Milloneta (Nino Freestyle) and “Las Chicas” (including Candy Flow) who earn their living through subscriptions on their web pages, where they broadcast their lives from their apartment on the fourth floor. Can this group of characters eventually become a real family?

“Pantaya has been very successful in attracting the large and growing Caribbean audience in the United States, specifically with Caribbean Films films such as“ Que León ”,“ Colao ”,“ No Es Lo Que Looks ”and many others. The next logical step in our relationship was to create a first-rate original series that we are sure will be a resounding success for the Dominican and Puerto Rican public in the United States, ”said Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya.

He added: “Collaborating with Caribbean Films’ Gregory Quinn and Zumaya Cordero and the magnificent cast that is part of this series, including the Kings of Dominican humor Raymond and Miguel, is just the first step.”

Actors.

“Líos de Familia” includes Irving Alberti (“Que León”), Kenny Grullón (“All Women are Equal”), Marta González (“Flow Calle”), Ana María Arias (“Colao”), Anderson Humor (“ It’s Not What It Seems “), Candy Flow (” It’s Not What It Seems “), Rosmery Herrand (” The Life of the Kings “), Ulda Capell (” The Life of the Kings “), Brea Frank (Flow Calle) , Anyelina Sánchez (“Los Leones”), Ramcelis De Jesús, Luis Bryan Mesa (“Malpaso”), recording artist Nino Freestyle.

Guests

Jorge Pabón “Molusco” (“Los Domirriqueños”) and the communicator and television figure Francisca Lachapel (Univisión Despierta América and winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015).