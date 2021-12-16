LUMA Energy requests an 18.4% increase in the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2022

The LUMA Energy consortium requested today, Thursday, from the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau a 2.6095 cents or 18.4% increase in the electricity bill of your residential customers for the first quarter of 2022.

Now, the independent regulator will evaluate the request and, if approved, the increase would take effect on January 1 and would be in effect until March 31. It would be the fifth consecutive increase in the electricity bill.

For a residential customer consuming 400 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, the increase it would be $ 88.17 to $ 104.38, that is, an additional $ 16.21 per month between January and March.

A small commercial or industrial customer, consuming 1,200 kWh per month, would see an increase from $ 299.56 to $ 348.20 (an additional $ 48.64). In the case of a medium commercial or industrial customer, with a consumption of 91,800 kWh per month, the increase would be from $ 21,087.24 to $ 24,808.17 (additional $ 3,720.93). For a large commercial or industrial customer, consuming 550,800 kWh per month, the increase would be from $ 120,096.23 to $ 142,421.80 (additional $ 22,325.57).

In a motion – of which The new day obtained a copy – filed today with the Energy Bureau, LUMA stated that, During the September, October and November quarter of 2021, fuel consumption was 30% higher than projected and fuel consumption 9% higher.

The consortium attributed these figures to “significantly higher” diesel consumption and less natural gas consumption. The high consumption of diesel responds, in turn, to a “greater than expected” use of the rapid response units or “peaking units” due to breakdowns in the base generation plants.

On the other hand, LUMA indicated that, between September and November, it recovered $ 7.9 million and $ 2.5 million for unbilled fuel and energy purchase adjustments, respectively. There are still figures to recover from both factors and the consortium expects to invoice them in December.

“LUMA is deeply concerned about the impact that rising fuel costs and other factors will have on customer bills and he respectfully urges the Energy Bureau to consider any and all options that help mitigate it, ”the 31-page motion stated.

In written statements, LUMA President Wayne Stensby emphasized that the consortium does not set fuel prices, but rather are marked by global markets, and that the adjustments in the bills are determined by the Energy Bureau. He reiterated that LUMA “does not control” how the rise in fuel costs can affect the electricity bill.

“We are determined to help our clients who may face financial difficulties with a LUMA’s payment plan or informing them of a variety of financial aid programs very accessible governmental, ”said Stensby, after stating that the consortium does not benefit financially from any changes or increases as a result of this process.

By law, the Energy Bureau has the last word on any tariff aspect. Every three months, the independent regulator reviews the factors for the purchase of fuel and the purchase of energy and, depending on the expenses and income reported, the subscribers are charged or reimbursed.

The Energy Bureau usually performs technical hearings to evaluate the reconciliations requested by LUMA, and the consortium suggested that it be held between December 17 and 20.

After being hired in the summer of last year, LUMA calculates and submits to the Energy Bureau the reconciliations between expenses and income previously made by the Electric Power Authority. The money that is collected does not go to the consortium’s coffers.

For his part, the consumer representative on PREPA’s Governing Board, Tomás Torres Placa, expressed the opinion that the proposed increase was predictable, considering the rise in the cost of oil in recent months and the regulations in force, which require a quarterly adjustment for the cost of fuel and energy.

“Now, it is up to the Energy Bureau to evaluate this proposal and to the government, mitigate the deficit that is finally determined to avoid an increase on the electricity bill ”, he asserted.