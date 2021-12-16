Lupita D’Alessio’s message to her son Ernesto about graduating from university | Famous

Ernesto D’Alessio, the second son of Lupita D’Alessio, shared his happiness by showing his new professional achievement: on December 13 he graduated as ” Bachelor of Legal Sciences with an emphasis on National Security“he reported on Instagram.
The singer and actor, who has stayed away from the stage and television forums, published some photos and videos of the moment he was awarded his diploma.
Lupita D’Alessio’s congratulations
Lupita D’Alessio did not attend At the graduation of the second of her children, however, she was able to enjoy the event through a live broadcast: “My mom watching my graduation on FaceTime. I love you beautiful mommy, always waiting to be proud of me“Ernesto wrote.
This December 14 ‘La Leona Dormida’ dedicated an emotional message to her son and stressed how proud she is of him: “Thank God for your life Ernesto. Here my son Ernesto Vargas Contreras received his Law Degree from last night. Glory to God. I feel very proud of you and I admire you even more. May God bless your life and your beautiful family, my beloved child. “
The graduate did not take long to answer his mother’s detail on Instagram: “Mommy beautiful, thank you, you know that since I was a child I wanted to study a degree, but hey, we had to work. But it’s never too late, Mommy. Nothing makes me happier than my parents feel. proud of me, I wouldn’t forgive myself for being a shame for them. I love you with all my heart, “it reads.
Ernesto shared the congratulations of his children and his wife where you can read “Congratulations daddy”, “Always proud of you daddy”, wrote his daughters Ana and Sara respectively. For its part, Charito ruizErnesto’s wife wrote: “I can’t be more proud, I admire you and love you more every day.”
César D’Alessio, the singer’s younger brother, also celebrated the achievement: “Ernes, congratulations, you are a ‘crack’,” he wrote in the publication.
Marichelo Puente, who is married to Jorge D’Alessio and is Anahí’s sister, also congratulated him: “Congratulations cuñis! Your discipline, perseverance and desire are seen from heaven. I love you and admire you too much!”, He wrote.
Ernesto D’Alessio: from actor and singer to politician
Since 2018, Lupita D’Alessio’s son has dabbled in politics. Is federal deputy by District 8 of the state of Nuevo León.
He is affiliated with the Social Encounter Party (PES) and was in charge of the Sports Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.
In 2021 he was considered by his political party as a possible candidate to seek the governorship of Nuevo León, however, in the end he did not participate in the contest.