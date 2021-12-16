Lyn May affirmed that she had a relationship with Vicente Fernández

The Mexican star but with Asian roots, Lyn May, She stated that the late singer Vicente Fernández was aware of her at one time but preferred to remain silent out of respect for her family. “Many memories and many intimate and private things that I do not want to say at this moment. I send a hug to his family, I am very sorry because he is our most important Mexican charro in the world, “he said.

In an interview with the program ‘De primera mano’, he assured that they had a relationship for a while. “We had a relationship, but, I tell you, out of respect I can’t say anything, I think we all knew that it was a joyous eye, and that we had relationships with some colleagues too, not just me … and working together, well imagine!” , he stated.

And, although he did not tell how their bond was, he did tell how the singer had a dispute with one of his men years ago. “Once I was married and he hugged me, but he didn’t realize that my husband was coming after me, the fight was very strong. Beating for me! Well, because Vicente did not realize that my husband was coming after me because he kept saying hello, and when Vicente had me hugged, kissing me, he saw that one and he was on top of him, then they grabbed a blow , and well they were fighting for a long time, until my brother separated them “, he narrated.

Lyn May did not say who the husband was at that time, but she did say she felt sad for the departure of the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ and for the person who was with her. “As what he was, a sweet person, a loving person, a person who loved me, and a person who is the idol of the whole world, who left songs, who left a beautiful legacy, that everyone loves him and we are to miss a lot “, he concluded.

The Mexican starlet had a very busy year, since months ago she made a joke to her followers on Instagram by revealing that she was pregnant. “I am very happy to announce that I am three months pregnant and Marcos D1 is very happy that he will be a father,” she said. However, a few days later he assured that it was a joke and that he only wanted to make people happy with his occurrences in the face of the different events that were happening in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.